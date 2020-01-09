Temporary Tattoos Go High Tech with Prinker

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Feeling tattoo-curious? Ditch the needles and check out the Prinker S, which we had a chance to check out at CES 2020. It's hand-held device which instantly sprays accurate-looking temporary tattoos anywhere on your body — whether you want to add stylish art to your skin or want to print contact information on your child’s arm in case they get lost, Prinker makes it simple.

You can choose one of the over 5000 designs on the Prinker app (for Android or iOS) or upload a custom drawing of your own choosing. The device then uses cartridges filled with waterproof, skin-safe ink to apply your tattoo in just three seconds. Once on your skin, it should last up to three days and is easily removed with soap and water.

The Prinker S is available now for $269 and comes with one black ink cartridge and one bottle of skin primer to help the ink fix on your skin — it’s enough for approximately 1000 greyscale tattoos. New black ink cartridges (which come with a fresh bottle of skin primer) cost $99, but if you want to add some zip to your tat color ink set is sold separately for $149.

[Image credit: Prinker]