Roku Pro Series TVs Offer Premium Features at a Competitive Price

Today, Roku, known for its streaming products, introduced the Roku Pro Series TVs, its first line of 4K mini-LED TVs. While not groundbreaking, these TVs are competitive in features and price with other mid-tier mini-LED TVs, such as the U7 series from Hisense and TCL's QM8 series. And given the high ratings Roku's Plus Series 4K LED Sets received last year, I'd expect the Pro Series to be well worth considering.

The Roku Pro series TVs feature 120Hz 4K mini-LED panels, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ. Compared to Roku's Plus series, these TVs promise vibrant colors and improved contrast. A standout feature is the side-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, an innovative approach to TV audio that could potentially offer better sound quality than traditional downward-firing speakers. However, we'll have to wait for hands-on testing to confirm if this design lives up to its promise.

Like other TV manufacturers, Roku is using AI to enhance picture quality with a feature called Smart Picture Max. Using the Pro Series TVs' dedicated neural processing unit, Smart Picture Max makes real-time scene-by-scene adjustments, optimizing color, contrast, and sharpness for the best viewing experience. This is a welcome addition, considering Roku found that 91% of existing Roku TV owners don't change their picture settings based on what they're watching.

The Pro Series TVs boast a slim shadowbox design, measuring just 1.9 inches in thickness, which is thin for TVs with built-in electronics (slimmer TVs typically require external boxes). If you're looking to mount your TV, Roku's optional Wall Mount Kit ($99.99) allows for a flat, clean look. There's a hinge on the mount that allows you to lift the TV away from the wall and a kickstand to prop it away from the wall for easy port access. A thoughtful addition is the dedicated remote finder button on the side of the TV, ensuring you'll never lose your remote again.

The new Backdrops feature lets you personalize your TV with artwork when not in use. Choose from Roku's catalog of public domain artwork or upload your own and customize the screen timeout and artwork rotation settings to your liking. While this is new for Roku, it's similar to Samsung's Art Mode and LG's Gallery Mode.

Roku has also introduced a new best-in-class Roku Voice Remote Pro 2nd edition and included it with the Pro Series TVs. This enhanced remote features motion-activated backlit buttons, USB-C charging, a dedicated Live TV button, and one programmable button for your favorite streaming service or input.

The Roku Pro series TVs are available now in 55", 65", and 75" models, with prices ranging from $899.99 to $1,699.99.

