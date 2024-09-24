Tech Made Simple

Roku Ultra Gets the Upgrades Needed to Be a Flagship Streaming Player

by Suzanne Kantra on September 24, 2024

Roku's latest Ultra model for 2024 brings notable firsts to the company's streaming player lineup. This flagship device introduces WiFi 6 connectivity and includes a backlit remote, bringing it more in line with flagship Fire TV and Google TV players. With these and other much-needed upgrades, the new Ultra ($99) delivers the most premium Roku streaming experience, making it my Editor's Choice for Roku players.

Roku Ultra 2024 model with remote control

Performance Upgrades

The Ultra (2024) comes equipped with a new quad-core processor, which Roku claims makes it 30% faster than its other players. This translates into more responsive navigation and quicker app launches.

The addition of WiFi 6 is significant in that it should improve the player’s throughput and range, especially in homes with numerous connected devices. You'll see these benefits as more stable streaming and faster download speeds.

Picture and Sound

There's no new news on the audio and video format front. Like its predecessor, the Ultra (2024) supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.

Remote Control

The feature I'm most excited about is the bundled Voice Remote Pro Gen 2. It's the best remote that Roku makes for two reasons. It has backlit keys, making it easier to navigate in dim settings. And it has a rechargeable battery that lasts 50% longer than the last generation Voice Remote Pro, so you can enjoy up to three months of use between charges. And Roku finally made the switch to USB-C charging from micro USB.

Roku Voice Remote Pro Gen 2

The Voice Remote Pro Gen 2 doesn't have a headphone jack like the previous model. Instead, the Ultra (2024) streaming box supports pairing directly with Bluetooth headphones for wireless private listening.

Read more: All of the Roku Streaming Players Compared

Pricing and availability

As the new flagship streaming player for Roku, the new 2024 Ultra is faster, more powerful, and loaded with more convenience features than ever before. It's too bad that looks like all the other Ultra models – the same black box, but that's a minor quibble. You can purchase the Ultra (2024) for $99 on Roku.com and Amazon.

[Image credit: Roku]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

