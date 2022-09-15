Tech Made Simple

No Insurance, No Problem: Samsung Phone Screen Repairs Are Just $99

If you don’t pay for phone insurance, getting your Samsung phone’s screen repaired is expensive, with costs as high as $475 for phones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Now through September 26, you can save up to 57 percent off repairs – with a few caveats.

To take advantage of the discount, you’ll need to make an appointment using your Samsung account at an authorized Samsung Service Center. Unfortunately, you can’t just walk in and get the deal.

Most Samsung phones are eligible for the promotion, but not all. Models covered include A Series phones, Galaxy S9 and newer, Note9 and newer, and Galaxy Flip and Fold models.

Furthermore, if you bring your phone in for a cracked screen and the repair technician finds other damage, you must have all the damage repaired to get the promotional discount on the broken screen. Otherwise, you’ll pay the full price for the screen repair.

The promotional price for A Series, Galaxy S Series, and Note phones is $99 (you save $133). The promotional price for the Z Flip and Z Fold phones is $249 (you save $226). The promotional pricing is part of the Discover Samsung sales event, where you’ll find deep discounts on all categories of products, including the Techlicious Editor’s Choice winner QN90B 4K Neo-QLED TV (65-inch regularly $2,599, now $1,899 on Samsung.com).

