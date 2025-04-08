Segway’s Navimow X3 Mows Smarter, Faster – and Without Wires

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Segway Navimow launched its X3 series of robotic lawn mowers, bringing professional-grade automation to residential and commercial properties with yards up to 2.5 acres. Starting at $2,299, these wire-free robot mowers add new safety and convenience features including a child lock and anti-theft GPS tracking, and claim to mow twice as fast as the industry average.

I saw the X3 in action at a launch event on a golf course in France, where it navigated the uneven terrain and avoided common yard obstacles like a ball, lawn furniture, even a dog. It can identify over 200 kinds of obstacles including toys, tree roots and large stones.

This was impressive as safety is a big concern for homeowners, especially when it comes to kids, pets, and wildlife. The idea of a machine with spinning blades roaming unsupervised in the yard, especially when curious toddlers or animals might wander into its path, makes some understandable wary.

The X3 addresses those fears by combining real-time object recognition, a wide-angle camera system, and a sensor to detect movement and stop or reroute the mower when needed. These systems work together to allow the X3 to operate without boundary wires, navigate difficult terrain, and mow the yard without supervision. In addition to the Navimow app, it supports voice commands via Google Home and Alexa.

A 6-blade, anti-clogging disc, oversized wheels and advanced traction help it manage slopes and edges without getting stuck or stranded, another pain point with earlier robot mowers. It also travels independently between separate lawn zones, eliminating the need for you to physically move it to another location. And it will only expand in capabilities – Segway added a built-in expansion bay to supports future add-ons like an edge trimmer.

For large properties, the X3 is one of the few mowers to combines wire-free setup, multi-zone mowing, and advanced obstacle avoidance in one package. Competitors in this price range, like Husqvarna’s Automower 450XH or STIHL’s iMOW EVO offer similar coverage, however they still require the use of perimeter wires or have less sophisticated navigation systems. The X3’s sophisticated navigation system works accurately even under thick tree cover, a common weak spot for GPS-only mowers.

Ranging in price from $2,299 to $4,999 on Segway.com, it’s not the cheapest option out there, (Worx, Eufy and Segway’s i or H Series cost less) but the X3 is capable of better obstacle handling and fewer manual interventions, making it the most capable mower in its price range.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]