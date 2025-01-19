This Is My New Favorite Headset for Work

The Shokz OpenMeet, unveiled at CES 2025, tackles one of the biggest challenges of all-day headset wear: discomfort. Using open-ear bone conduction technology, Shokz offers a comfortable alternative to traditional earbuds and over-ear headsets, which many people find become fatiguing (me included) after extended use.
At just 78 grams, the OpenMeet’s TitaniumFlex frame is lightweight and designed for all-day wear. Additional features like Qualcomm cVc noise reduction, which cuts up to 98.6% of background noise, and a dual-microphone system make the OpenMeet perfect for busy workspaces or home office use.
I first tested the OpenMeet in the bustling environment of CES and was impressed by its comfort and clear sound quality. When I tried it again at home, I found the audio to be excellent for an open-ear design, and the microphone ensured my voice came through clearly on calls. Despite being open-ear, little noise leaked out to bother those around me. I also appreciated user-friendly touches like a convenient mute button with an LED indicator on the mic, which made managing calls a breeze.
The OpenMeet supports Bluetooth multipoint pairing, and I had no trouble connecting it to both my PC and phone. The 15-hour battery life and quick-charging capabilities make it easy to rely on for a full workday.
For those seeking the ease of plug-and-play connectivity with a PC or Mac, the OpenMeet UC version of the headset includes a USB-A or USB-C Loop120 wireless adapter.
Inside the box, you’ll find:
- Your OpenMeet headset
- An attractive hard case covered in a grey felt finish
- USB-A 2.0 to USB-C data cable
- Two pairs of head cushions (medium and large)
- A Loop120 USB-A or USB-C adapter (OpenMeet UC only)
The Shokz OpenMeet is available now for $219.95, and the OpenMeet UC is $249.95 (with the Loop120 adapter) on Shokz.com or Amazon.
[Image credit: Techlicious]