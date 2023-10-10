Tech Made Simple

SimpliSafe Slashes Prices up to 50% Off on Bundled Security Systems

by on October 10, 2023
in News, Health and Home, Home Safety & Security, Blog, Hot Deals :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

SimpliSafe, a leader in DIY smart home security, is offering big deals on its bundled security systems for Amazon Prime Day. From October 10th to 11th, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off.

All of the systems come with a basic security setup and one free month of professional security monitoring. There's an entry keypad and Base Station with a built-in backup battery that lasts up to 24 hours in case the power goes out and a 95 dB siren. If you subscribe to a professional security monitoring plan (starting at $19.99 per month), the built-in cellular modem can call for help. From there, the packages include various combinations of security cameras, motion sensors, entry sensors, panic buttons, and more. Here's a breakdown of the deals.

SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera costs $257 a Base Station, Keypad, 4 Entry Sensors, 2 Motion Sensors, 1 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, and 1 SimpliCam Indoor Security Camera

40% off 7-piece, 8-piece, 9-piece, and 10-piece home security systems

These comprehensive kits are perfect for homeowners looking to secure their premises with a reliable and easy-to-install system.

SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System (Deal Price: $269) includes a Base Station, Keypad, 2 Entry Sensors, Key Fob, 2 Outdoor Security Cameras, Batteries, Security Decals, and a Yard Sign with 3 ft. Stake. Note that two security cameras are included, which is why this system is more expensive than some of the rest.

SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System (Deal Price: $143 ) includes a Base Station, 1 Keypad, 4 Entry Sensors, 1 Motion Sensor, and 1 Panic Button. Note that there are no security cameras included with this system.

SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 w/HD Security Camera (Deal Price: $179) includes a ‎Base station, keypad, 4 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, and 1 SimpliCam security camera.

SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera (Deal Price: $257) includes a Base Station, Keypad, 4 Entry Sensors, 2 Motion Sensors, 1 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, 1 SimpliCam Indoor Security Camera, Batteries, Security Decals, and a Yard Sign with 3 ft. stake. 

50% off larger 11-piece and 12-piece home security systems

These bundles, ideal for larger homes or those seeking a more extensive security setup, are now available at half the price. 

SimpliSafe 11 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 with Wireless Indoor HD Security Camera (Deal Price: $175) includes ‎a Base Station, 1 Indoor Wireless Camera, 1 Keypad, 2 Motion Sensors, 6 Entry Sensors

SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 w/HD Security Camera (Deal Price: $200) includes a Base station, keypad, 5 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 keyfob, 1 panic button, and 1 SimpliCam security camera.

[Image credit: SimpliSafe]


