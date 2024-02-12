Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Snag the Quick-Drying Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer for 23% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on February 12, 2024

Want a faster, frizz-free drying experience without worrying about damaging your hair? Right now, you can snag the Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W for $123.99 – $36 off its regular price. I tested this dryer, and we gave it a Techlicious Top Pick Award for its innovative design and impressive results.

Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W hair dryer with oscillating nozzel, concentrator, and curly hair concentrator attached.

Panasonic has essentially made this hair dryer dummy-proof! You know you should keep the dryer moving, but distractions happen, sometimes causing overheated hair or scalp burns. The solution? The EH-NA67-W's unique oscillating quick-dry nozzle. It automatically moves back and forth, evenly distributing heat and preventing damage. Plus, you won't wear out your wrists trying to achieve a salon-style look.

Here are more reasons why this hair dryer is worth snapping up:

  • Powerful: 1875 watts deliver fast drying without frying your hair.
  • Nanoe Technology: Special moisture-filled particles hydrate hair while you dry, fighting frizz and adding shine.
  • Customization: Three heat levels, two speeds, and a cool shot button for tailored styling.
  • Convenience: Extra-long 8-foot cord makes maneuvering (and safe usage) easier.
  • Attachments: Diffuser, concentrator nozzle, AND the oscillating nozzle are included.
  • Easy Upkeep: Pop-off filter for quick cleaning.
  • Lightweight: Comparable to other premium dryers, comfortable to hold.

Get professional-level hair right at home with the Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W ($123.99). This limited-time 23% discount makes it the perfect time to upgrade your hair routine.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Blog, Hot Deals


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.