Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: CES 2025 | How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

SwitleBody Wash System Brings Dignity and Ease to Caregiving

by Josh Kirschner on January 19, 2025

The SwitleBody Wash System, showcased at CES 2025, directly addresses a common pain point for eldercare: maintaining personal hygiene for individuals with limited mobility. Designed to address the challenges of body cleansing for people requiring assistance, this innovative device prioritizes comfort, dignity, and efficiency for both caregivers and patients.

The SwitleBODY system is displayed on a table at CES

How the SwitleBody Works

At its core, the SwitleBody system functions as a portable body-washing unit. The device features a water jet system capable of delivering gentle yet effective cleaning without requiring full-body immersion in a bath or shower. And unlike other bedside body washing solutions, the SwitleBody operates as a closed-loop water system. Dirty water is suctioned away and collected in a separate compartment, minimizing mess and simplifying cleanup.

The ergonomically designed handheld unit includes adjustable spray intensities, allowing caregivers to tailor the cleaning process to individual needs and skin sensitivity. Its portability makes it suitable for use in various settings, from bedside care to bathroom use.

I gave the SwitleBody a go on my arm at CES and it was comfortable, with just a bit of vacuum pressure on the skin and very little water leakage. As someone who has experience with aging parents, I recognize the SwitleBody’s value in delivering hygiene with dignity for those requiring assistance.

A closeup of the SwitleBODY being used on an arm

Availability and Pricing

The SwitleBody Wash System is slated for release in mid-2025. Pricing details have yet to be confirmed, but the company says it aims to offer competitive positioning to make the product accessible for caregiving families and professional care facilities.

To learn more about the SwitleBody Wash System, visit Switle's official website.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Topics

News, Sponsored, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Family and Parenting, Seniors, Blog, CES


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.