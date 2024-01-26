TCL Drops Price of Wall-Sized 98-inch S5 98S550G 4K TV to $1,999

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When TCL introduced the 98-inch S5 series 98S550G in August 2023, it was a bargain at $4,999 – considerably less expensive than other TVs in the 95 to 100-inch range, which command prices between $8,000 and $10,000. Today, the 98S550G is an even bigger bargain: You can pick one up for just $1,999 – that's 60% off the original, already low price.

The 98S550G isn't just about size; it's about style and performance too. It boasts a bezel-less design, which makes the already slim bezels almost vanish, enhancing the immersive viewing experience.

TCL's eye-popping LED display has a wide color gamut, high-brightness backlighting, and a 120Hz native refresh rate, boosted to 480Hz with MEMC technology for smooth action scenes. And the TV supports HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), the highest level of HDR, offering higher brightness, better contrast, and richer colors than regular HDR.

If you're a casual gamer, TCL has Game Accelerator 240 for up to 240 Hz variable refresh rate and ALLM (Auto Game Mode).

The 98S550G runs on Google TV, which provides access to Google Play for apps and renting movies. And it works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Sound quality is not an afterthought. The TV features two 15-watt speakers and a 20-watt woofer, supporting both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for an enveloping audio experience. Plus, Bluetooth Personal Audio allows for private listening via headphones.

At $1,999, the TCL 98S550G represents an extraordinary value, combining a massive screen, robust features, and an elegant design, all at a price point that undercuts much of the competition. It's a compelling choice for anyone looking to max out their entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

