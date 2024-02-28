No More Airline Earbuds: Use Your Bluetooth Headphones with AirFly

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Picture this: You're ready to settle into your flight or hit the gym, but you realize you have a problem. Your Bluetooth headphones are useless since they can't connect to the seatback screen or that treadmill with the built-in TV. You're stuck with those generic airline earbuds. Ugh.

Don't worry, Twelve South has your back with its AirFly Bluetooth transmitter. It acts as a bridge between your headphones and any device with a standard headphone jack (you know, the kind your phone probably doesn't have any more and the reason you bought Bluetooth headphones).

I have been using the AirFly since the first version shipped in 2018, and it's made traveling so much more enjoyable. Using it is simple: plug it into the headphone jack, pair it with your wireless earbuds, and you're enjoying crystal-clear sound from your Bluetooth headphones.

AirFly is super compact (think smaller than an AirPods case), so it won't take up valuable bag space, and it comes with a short USB-C charging cable. Honestly, the most challenging part is remembering to bring the fully-charged device with me.

Twelve South AirFly Pro shown with its accessories.

There are a few different AirFly models to choose from:

AirFly SE ($35): Allows for one headphone connection and gets up to 20 hours of playtime. This is perfect for most solo uses.

Allows for one headphone connection and gets up to 20 hours of playtime. This is perfect for most solo uses. AirFly Duo ($45): Lets two people listen to the same source for up to 22 hours. Awesome for sharing a movie on the plane. And it comes with a carry pouch.

Lets two people listen to the same source for up to 22 hours. Awesome for sharing a movie on the plane. And it comes with a carry pouch. AirFly Pro ($55): The most versatile, with two connections and the ability to transmit and receive audio for up to 25 hours. And it comes with a pouch and a two-prong adapter needed for some in-flight systems.

If you value convenience and great sound on the go, I highly recommend investing in an AirFly.

[Image credit: Twelve South, Techlicious]