Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Banish Background Noise: Upgrade Your Video Calls with Krisp

by Wilbert Soriano on May 08, 2024

If you've ever been frustrated by background noise during a video call, you're not alone. As someone who works from home full-time, it can be challenging to manage noise during online meetings or calls – whether it's the unexpected sound of construction, household noises, or even just the hustle and bustle of daily life. Even though applications like Zoom have a built-in noise suppression feature, it does not always effectively filter background noises, especially voices.

After testing numerous noise-canceling apps that claim to address this issue, I found one that works better than the built-in noise canceling and is easy to use: Krisp. Krisp uses AI to filter out background noise from both ends of a call. It identifies the primary speaker's voice and eliminates unwanted sounds, such as barking dogs, traffic, keyboard clicks, or even people talking in the background. Recognizing and reducing disruptive noises, such as barking dogs, only takes a few seconds.

Zoom app audio settings showing seleting Krisp as the microphone.

In addition to filtering out background noise, Krisp has an echo cancellation feature. This makes your voice sound natural and clear like you're sitting in the same room.

Krisp works on Windows and Mac PCs and integrates with popular conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet. After you install the Krisp software, you can select Krisp as the microphone and speaker in your video calling app, just like you would an external webcam.

How to set up and use Krisp

Here’s how to set up Krisp, using Zoom as an example:

1. Download and install Krisp

Start by downloading the Krisp app from its website. Follow the simple installation instructions. It’s just a few clicks.

2. Configure Zoom

Open up Zoom and select Settings. You’re looking for the Audio section.

3. Select your audio devices

In the Audio settings, you’ll see dropdown menus for the microphone and speaker. Choose “Krisp” for both. Choosing Krisp for your speaker will clean up the audio coming in from others on your call.

4. Set your Krisp preferences

Now, switch over to the Krisp app. Here, you get to pick which hardware Krisp should use to listen and speak through. Tell the Krisp app to use the microphone and speakers you would normally use.

Krisp settings

Basically, what you're doing here is a little bit of double duty: you tell your app (like Zoom) to use Krisp, and then you tell Krisp which tools (mic and speakers) it should manage.

The setup is similar for other apps, too. Using Google Meet? Just pop into the settings right when you visit meet.google.com. For Skype, it’s under Audio & Video settings. And in Slack, tweak those settings right when you start a call. Just remember, always pick Krisp as your mic and speaker in the app settings.

Once you're set up, you can start your calls without worrying about the neighbor's dog or the traffic outside. Krisp's free plan offers up to 60 minutes of noise cancelling per day. If you spring for the $12 per month (or $96 per year) Pro Plan, you'll get unlimited noise cancelling, along with some additional meeting recording features. Visit krisp.ai to sign up and download the app.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

Wilbert Soriano is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience covering a wide range of topics, including business, health, technology, and relationship advice.

Topics

News, Computers and Software, Productivity, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.