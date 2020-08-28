InvisibleShield Screen Protectors Kill Coronavirus

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Though coronavirus is thought to primarily spread by person to person contact, the virus can also live on surfaces. Coronavirus can linger on surfaces for up to three days, which means touching any high-contact surface — like a door handle or an ATM keypad — could get germs all over your hands. That's why we're spending so much time washing our hands and disinfecting countertops lately, but we may be forgetting one important high-touch surface: our smartphones.

That's where Zagg InvisibleShield antimicrobial screen protectors come in. Certain models use a Kastus coating, which independent lab tests show effectively kills up 95 percent of coronavirus after 30 minutes, as well as 99.99 percent of common surface bacteria. And while that doesn't mean you can skip cleaning your phone, it does mean you can worry a lot less about reaching for your phone.

To pick up an InvisibleShield screen protector, browse Zagg's website or check Amazon for the Glass Elite VisionGuard+, Glass Elite Privacy+, Glass Elite Anti-Glare+ or Glass Elite+ screen protectors for your smartphone (prices start at $39). Models with Kastus will be labeled "kills human coronavirus," so they're hard to miss. These screen protectors aren't available for every smartphone — currently only Phone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus, and Google Pixel 4a — but moving forward Zagg will be making all of its antimicrobial screen protectors with Kastus.

If a screen protector isn't available for your phone just yet, don't fret. Just remember to wash your hands regularly and disinfect your phone regularly — we have instructions on how to safely clean iPhones or Android phones.

[Image credit: ZAGG Brands]