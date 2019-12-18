6 Gift Ideas for the Beauty Lover

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Luckily, beauty-related tech is all the rage, allowing you to primp, glow, and get gorgeous with just the push of a button. Here are our favorite beauty gadget gift ideas.

Get a professional blowout at home

Don’t have the time or money for a weekly blowout at a fancy salon or blow-dry bar, but haven’t been able to tame those tresses with a brush and a blow-dryer? These dryer brushes make getting an at-home blowout a reality.

For a more budget-conscious blow-out, try the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, a best-seller on Amazon, this hair dryer brush is both affordable and insanely simple to use. Just flick on the hot air in high, cool, or low setting on the bottom of the handle and allow the elliptical-shaped brush to dry, straighten and volumize all types of hair quickly. It’s bigger and heavier than a regular tufted and nylon bristle brush, but it most certainly gets the job done.

If you’ve got a few extra bucks to splurge, the newest gadget from blow-out maven DryBar is smaller, lighter, and more streamlined than the Revlon dryer brush. The canary yellow Double Shot is round rather, making it especially great for shorter hairstyles. It also combines nylon and tufted bristles and three temperature settings for a customized experience.

Price: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer for $60 on RevlonHairTools (check price on Amazon), DryBar Double Shot for $150 on TheDryBar and UltaBeauty

Apply a mask in about a minute

For the facial addict in all of us, the small, non-assuming Foreo UFO provides almost immediate results in just 90 seconds. The shiny, round Foreo UFO applies a sheet mask with thermo-therapy technology (warming and cooling) and RGB LED light therapy (UV-free) and massages product into your skin. The app-drive product provides a customized treatment right at home. Available masks come in hydrating, purifying, illuminating, renewal, and brightening and can be bought as a single treatment or as a set.

Price: $279 on Foreo, check price on Amazon

Remove hair permanently at home

Get rid of all that unwanted hair in the privacy of your own home with Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X. A handheld gadget which is comparable to in-office hair removal treatments, the 4X uses an FDA-cleared home-use hair removal laser to safely and quickly remove hair on the face or body. An interactive LED screen guides you through the process, which targets and permanently disables the hair follicles (you'll see 70% reduction in four weeks). And because the lasers are less intense than IPL at-home hair removal devices, you don’t need protective glasses to use it.

Price: $449, on sale for $382 on TriaBeauty, check price on Amazon

Clean your makeup brushes with ease

Makeup brushes are a basic beauty need. From blush to eyeshadow to primer to concealer, we use beauty brushes to apply almost every type of cosmetic. If not cleaned properly, these brushes can accumulate more bacteria then a toilet brush. So, put away that soap or shampoo, and get your brushes deep-down clean with the Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner. The spinner comes with three adjustable speeds and a USB charging dock, so you’ll never have to deal with dirty brushes again. Just pour in the included cleaning solution, dip and dunk your brushes, and away you go. Once done, the gadget spins your brush to dry the bristles in seconds.

Price: $40 on LuxeBP, check price on Amazon

Quickly curl your lashes

Give your lashes a boost with this quick heating eyelash curler. The Acavado Electric Heated Eyelash Curler comes with two temperature settings and heats up its conductive, nickel-chromium alloy brush in just seven seconds. The longer, curved design allows you to swipe your lashes up for a more dramatic curl, and notched grooves makes it safer to use. A USB cable comes included to keep this curler charged up for any occasion.

Price: $20, check price on Amazon

Use the right light for applying makeup

We all know that makeup looks different under different lighting conditions. The least forgiving is daylight, so the 5-inch simplehuman Mini Sensor Lighted Makeup Mirror simulates natural sunlight at a bright 500 lux to show you any potential flaws at 10x magnification. The rechargeable battery lasts about four weeks, and the mirror folds flat for easy packing for travel.

Price: $130 on simplehuman, check price on Amazon

[Image credit: beauty concept via BigStockPhoto, Revlon, DryBar, Foreo, Tria, Luxe, Acavado, simplehuman]