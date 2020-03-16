7 Online Fitness Classes to Stream When Your Gym is Closed

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If your gym closes due to the coronavirus, that's no excuse for not getting your workout in. Streaming fitness programs and apps give you plenty of options for working out in your living room, even if you don't own home gym equipment. All you need is an internet connection to stream workouts to your computer, mobile device or TV. Here are seven I recommend for the wide range of high-quality, professionally-guided classes. And all have a free trial, so you can give them a try before you commit.

Barre3 Online

This isn't your standard gym workout. Barre3 combines moves from ballet, yoga and Pilates to create a unique, low-impact routine that gets your heart rate up and works your whole body. You can work out with more 200 routines designed specifically for you to do at home with little or no equipment required. When you sign up, you can choose your goals, including feeling stronger, feeling less stress, feeling less pain in your body, and increasing your endurance. You're then presented with suggested workouts. You can also pick your own workout, either scrolling through the choices or filtering based on time (10, 30,45 or 60 minutes), instructor, or type of workout. There are 17 categories, including barre3 Core 360, Time-Crunch, Postnatal, Foam Rolling, Studio Favorites and Mind-Body Connection, among others, as well as more traditional strength and conditioning classes. Some classes require core sliders, a core ball, resistance bands, weights and a yoga mat.

Barre3 has free at-home workouts on the Barre3 YouTube channel, it you want to give it a try before signing up for your free 15-day trial.

Standout feature: Unique, low-impact workouts combining ballet, yoga and Pilates

Available on: web browser, Chromecast, Apple TV (through AirPlay)

Price: $29/month, free 15-day trial

Crunch Live

If it's a Crunch Gym style workout you're after, why not go straight to the source at Crunch Live? There are more than 85 classes — fewer than other services on this list, but enough to offer a lot of variety — led by Crunch instructors. Choose from total body bootcamp and dance cardio to pilates, yoga, barre and more. And there are even 15-minute "Quickie" workouts for those in a hurry.

Standout feature: The popular Crunch Gym approach at home

Available on: web browser, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV

Price: $9.99/month or $90.00/year with a 10-day free trial (free with Crunch Gym memberships except the Base Membership plan)

Daily Burn

Daily Burn offers more than 1,000 workouts with plenty of variety and organized programs that range from 10 minutes to an hour long, covering activities from dance to kettlebell to intense cardio. You never need to spend time hunting for a workout, either; DailyBurn helps you pick the right workout program and then automatically queues up the next video whenever you login (though you can try something new whenever you want).

Standout feature: Huge variety of workouts to choose from, easy to use on a wide variety of devices

Available on: iOS, Android, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV

Price: $19.99/month with a 30-day free trial

Physique 57

This isn't just another celebrity fad workout. Physique 57 promises results after just eight 57-minute workouts. The program uses a technique dubbed "interval overload" in which you focus on different parts of the body in sequence, with stretches in between. While there are specific workout programs (from two weeks to 12 weeks), you can also create your own routines, even combining short workouts into longer ones to make your perfect class. There are more than 250 classes to choose from and you can sort by type of workout (abs, core, prenatal, HIIT/dance cardio, and more). Though it's one of the more expensive options on the list, results after just eight classes is what all of us want to see in a workout, isn’t it?

Standout feature: Claims results in just eight workouts

Available on: iOS, Android, web browser, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV

Price: $24.99/month or $249.99/year with a 7-day free trial

Pilatesology

While many gym workouts incorporate Pilates moves, they're not purely Pilates. If you're interested in classic Pilates but don't have time to go to a studio regularly, Pilatesology is a great option. There's is tons of variety across over 1,400 workout videos, including workouts for beginners, relief from neck pain, prenatal and postnatal, better posture, seniors, anyone in a time crunch, and more. Hundreds of the site's videos require no equipment, making them easy to do at home.

Standout feature: Classic Pilates at its best

Available on: iOS, Android, web browser, Roku, Apple TV (AirPlay)

Price: $19.99/month or $178.99/year with a 16-day free trial

Glo

If you can't make it to the yoga studio, Glo is the next best thing. It offers yoga for every level, including beginners, making it a good way for anyone to give it a try. There are over 4,000 classes taught by professional teachers in 16 different styles, including Ashtanga, Hatha, Kundalini, Iyengar, Tao Yin, Vinyasa Flow and partner yoga. There are also pilates and conditioning classes. Glo also offers a nice feature that most of these programs don't: If you watch videos with the iOS or Android apps, you can save them to view offline so you can do yoga in the park or anywhere else you don't have broadband connectivity.

Standout feature: Specializes in yoga, save workouts for offline access

Available on: iOS, Apple Watch, Android, web browser, Apple TV

Price: $18/month with a 15-day free trial

Aaptiv

Aaptiv is packed with audio workouts led by uber-perky trainers who motivate you at all levels, beginner to advanced. Against a backdrop of pop or hip-hop hits, you’ll be talked through high-energy interval workouts from warmup to cooldown. There are thousands of classes to choose from including outdoor running, weight training, yoga, and training programs for running race distances such as 5K, 10K and marathons. And if you have a treadmill or elliptical machine at home, you can find classes for those too.

Standout feature: Specializes in running workouts, download workouts for listening offline

Available on: iOS, Apple Watch, Android

Price: $14.99/month, $99.99/year with a 7-day free trial

[Image credits: Barre3, Crunch, Daily Burn, Physique 57, Pilatesology, Glo, Aaptiv]