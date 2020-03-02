The Best Ways to Print Photos from Your Smartphone

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

You’ve taken beautiful photos of your kids, your vacation, and your family dog. You’ve post them to Instagram and Facebook, and look through your albums on your phone whenever you get a chance. But sometimes you want to go the old-fashioned route and make a physical print to stick on your fridge, frame and hang on your wall, or send to a relative who may not have all those new-fangled social media accounts.

Fortunately, it’s easy to make physical prints from your phone. You can send photos directly to your home printer (no computer needed, in many cases), use an app to order prints for delivery at home or same-day in-store pickup, or print photos on a portable printer while you’re on the go. Here are the steps to get your photos off your phone and onto paper.

1. Send photos from your phone to your home printer

If you’ve purchased your printer within the last several years (if not, here are a couple we recommend), it will likely have WiFi connectivity and you’ll be to print to your printer wirelessly. You can use the app from your printer manufacturer or make use of AirPrint for iOS devices or Google Cloud Print for Android devices. Here’s how:

Printing wirelessly to your home printer from your iPhone

The easiest way to print from your iPhone is to use AirPrint. First, confirm that your printer supports AirPrint. Apple has a list of AirPrint compatible printers here. If your printer is on the list of AirPrint compatible printers, make sure it’s connected to WiFi and that it’s connected to the same WiFi network as your phone.

Open the Photos app. Select the photo you want to print and tap the share icon. Scroll down and select Print. Tap on Select Printer. Select your printer from the list. Change the paper size, if needed, under Options Tap on Print.

Printer manufacturers also have their own apps, which include extras, like making collages and other photo projects, or ordering supplies. Once you install the app and connect to your printer (the app will walk you through it), you’ll be able to browse through your photos and print.

Printing wirelessly to your home printer from your Android phone

First, confirm that your printer supports Google Cloud Print. Google has a list of Cloud Print compatible printers here. If your printer is on the list of Cloud Print compatible printers, make sure it’s connected to WiFi and that it’s connected to the same WiFi network as your phone.

To print from your Android phone to your home printer, you’ll need to set up printing on your phone.

Go to Settings Select Connected devices Select Connection preferences Select Printing Select Google Cloud Print (if you don’t already have Cloud Print installed, you can install it now from this screen) If you see your printer, select it and you’ll be ready to print.

If you don’t see your printer:

Tap the triple dots in the upper right corner to open the menu Select Add printer. If you don’t see your printer, hit the refresh button in the upper right corner. Select your printer and your printer will be added to Cloud Print. If you don’t see your printer, hit the refresh button in the upper right corner. On your printer, confirm that you want to add your phone as a device that’s allowed to print to your printer.

Once you have printing set up, you can open your photos app to select photos to print.

Select the photo you want to print Tap the triple dots in upper right Scroll over to print Tap on Select Printer Select your printer from the list. Change the paper size, if needed, by tapping the down arrow Tap on the printer icon

Setting up Google Cloud Print will enable you to print from any app that supports printing. You can also choose to install your manufacturer’s app, which usually has extras like photo editing, ordering supplies, or making photo crafts.

Printing to your home printer if it’s not WiFi ready

If you don’t have a printer with WiFi, you can always email the photo to yourself and print it from your computer. To email yourself a photo, select the photo, select Share, select Email, and then put your email as the recipient. You’ll want to make sure you send yourself a high-resolution copy. Or, you can try one of the print services below. Both services offer free 4" x 6" prints, though you will have to pay for shipping.

2. Order professional prints with an app

Photo service apps let you order lab-quality prints from your smartphone for delivery to your home within a couple of days or pick them up in as little as one hour from a nearby participating store.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly offers free unlimited 4" x 4" and 4" x 6" prints (you pay for shipping) for its Shutterfly app users. You can choose from photos on your phone, Shutterfly, Facebook, Instagram, or Google Photos. Selecting multiple images is as easy as swiping across them.

In addition to the free prints, you can also order 5" x 7", 8" x 10", 11" x 14", 12" x 12", 16" x 20", 5" x 15", 8" x 24", 12" x 36", 20" x 30" and wallet size (4 per print) at an additional cost.

You can pay for shipping or choose to pick up your photos at a nearby participating Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy. Some locations offer one-hour printing.

Price: Free on Google Play and App Store

Prints: Free for 4" x 4" and 4" x 6", on sale $0.57 ($0.99 regular) each for 5" x 7"

Shipping: starting at $1.79 for economy shipping, starting at $19.99 for rush shipping

Speed: five to ten days; two working days for express shipping; at little as one hour for in-store pickup

Editing capabilities: cropping; rotating

FreePrints

FreePrints offers up to 1,000 free 4" x 6" prints per year (plus shipping). This streamlined app is an easy way to print photos from your phone camera as well as Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and, for iPhone users, anything save in your Files.

You can order square 5” x 5” prints for Instagram shots as well as 5" x 7", 8" x 10" and larger prints up to 20" x 30" at an additional cost. You can also choose “Easel” prints at 5" x 7" or 8" x 10", which are printed on a thicker stock have built-in stands. Photos are printed on lab-quality paper from Kodak and Fujifilm, with a matte finish.

Price: Free on Google Play and App Store

Prints: Free for 4" x 6" prints (up to 85 per month or 1,000 per year); from $0.49 each for 5" x 5" prints and from $14.00 for Easel prints

Shipping: $1.99 to $9.99; $1.00 more for two-day shipping; free shipping the first time you use the app

Speed: Four to six days; two working days for express shipping

Editing capabilities: Minimal; cropping, black-and-white filter

3. Print on the go with a portable smartphone printer

Pull out a portable printer during your next vacation and instantly print anyone's smartphone photos for hard-copy keepsakes.

Kodak Mini 2

The tiny Kodak Mini 2 printer connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone, with an app for selecting and printing 2.1" x 3.4" water-resistant prints using a process called dye-sublimation. The app lets you crop the photo and add frames, borders, filters, stickers, and more to personalize your prints. The Mini 2 has a rechargeable battery that lasts for about 20 prints per charge.

Price: $99.99 from Kodak, check price on Amazon

Prints: $11.98 for 20 sheets, check price on Amazon

Speed: About 50 seconds per print

Editing capabilities: filters, borders, frames, text, stickers, cropping, collage

Updated on 3/2/2020

