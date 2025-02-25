Adobe Brings Full Photoshop Experience to iPhone for the First Time

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

For years, Adobe Photoshop has been synonymous with professional-grade image editing, but using its full suite of tools on a phone has been out of reach. That changes today with the launch of Photoshop for iPhone, bringing advanced editing features – including layers, masking, and AI-powered tools – into a mobile-friendly app for the first time. An Android version is expected later this year.

The release marks a significant expansion of Adobe’s strategy to make Photoshop accessible across devices. While Adobe has previously offered mobile-friendly creative apps like Photoshop Express and Photoshop Camera, those have been simplified versions rather than a full-featured experience. The new Photoshop for iPhone bridges that gap, offering core desktop tools optimized for a smaller touchscreen.

Key Features and AI Integration

Photoshop for iPhone includes many of the essential tools professionals and enthusiasts rely on, such as:

Layering and maskingfor compositing multiple images

Spot Healing Brushfor quick touch-ups

Generative Fill, powered by Adobe Firefly, to add or remove elements using AI

Tap Select tool, enabling easy subject selection for edits

Unlike the desktop version, which requires a subscription, Photoshop for iPhone is free to download, with premium features available through a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan ($7.99/month or $69.99 annually). This plan extends access to Photoshop’s web version and additional advanced editing tools.

What the Paid Version Offers

The free version of Photoshop for iPhone provides powerful core tools, but the premium Photoshop Mobile and Web plan unlocks additional advanced features, including:

Seamless transition between mobile and web , allowing for more precise edits on a larger screen

, allowing for more precise edits on a larger screen Enhanced AI capabilities , including Generate Similar and Reference Image tools for creating and refining elements

, including Generate Similar and Reference Image tools for creating and refining elements Expanded selection tools , such as improved Object Select and Magic Wand for isolating objects with greater accuracy

, such as improved Object Select and Magic Wand for isolating objects with greater accuracy Advanced removal and retouching tools , including Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill for seamless image edits

, including Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill for seamless image edits Typography customization , with access to over 20,000 fonts and the ability to import additional fonts

, with access to over 20,000 fonts and the ability to import additional fonts Control over blending and transparency , enabling more sophisticated design work with advanced blend modes

, enabling more sophisticated design work with advanced blend modes Refined lighting adjustments, such as Lighten and Darken tools that adjust brightness without affecting color saturation

My Hands-on Experience

After testing the app on my iPhone, I found that the touch interface has a bit of a learning curve, especially if you’re used to working with Photoshop on a computer or tablet. That said, the Tap Select tool quickly became one of my favorite features. It makes selecting objects, removing backgrounds, and making other adjustments incredibly intuitive. Once I got accustomed to the interface, I found it surprisingly powerful for mobile editing.

A Unified Photoshop Ecosystem

Adobe is positioning the iPhone version as part of a broader Photoshop ecosystem, allowing seamless transitions between mobile, web, iPad, and desktop. Work saved in the cloud can be accessed from any device, making it easier for professionals to make quick edits on the go before finalizing projects on a larger screen.

Another notable addition is expanded integration with other Adobe apps like Adobe Express, Fresco, and Lightroom, as well as direct access to a large library of free Adobe Stock assets. Adobe has also implemented its Content Credentials system, which embeds metadata into AI-generated content to improve transparency in digital media.

Availability

Photoshop for iPhone is available for free download today on the Apple App Store. The Android version is set to follow later in 2025, but no firm release date has been provided.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, iPhone mockup via Canva]