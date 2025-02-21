Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer Adds Dual Heating for More Even Cooking

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I was a big fan of the original Typhur Dome when I reviewed it, and I still use it frequently in my kitchen. Now, Typhur is back with an upgraded model, the Dome 2, which improves on an already great air fryer with a second heating element and smart temperature control via the Typhur Wireless Probe thermometer.

The biggest change in the Dome 2 is the addition of a bottom heating element, which should help deliver more even cooking. That’s especially useful for foods like pizza, steaks, and pancakes (yeah, you can air fry pancakes), which rely on heat from both sides for the best results. The original Dome already did a great job crisping and browning food, but this should eliminate the need to flip certain dishes mid-cook. I’m looking forward to getting one in for review and seeing how it improves on the crispiness of my famous chicken wings.

Despite the added heating element, the Dome 2 actually shaves off some weight, dropping from 22 lbs to about 20 lbs. That might not sound like a huge difference, but as someone who regularly moves the original around my kitchen, I appreciate any weight savings. The Dome was a hefty appliance, so a lighter version – while keeping the same extra-wide basket and 5.6qt cooking capacity – is a welcome improvement.

The Dome 2 also integrates with Typhur’s Wireless Probe thermometer ($99), allowing the air fryer to adjust cooking times and temperatures automatically based on food doneness. This should make it easier to get perfectly cooked meat without needing to guess at cooking times or constantly check progress.

The Typhur Dome 2 will run you $499 and is available on Typhur.com, Amazon and the other usually suspects. As off the writing of this article, there is 10% discount available on Typhur’s website for signing up for their newsletter and Amazon is discounting, as well.

