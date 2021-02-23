How Much Your iPhone Screen Repair Should Cost

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Fixing a cracked screen on an iPhone can be expensive, costing hundreds to replace screens on the latest iPhone models. So, it pays to shop around for the best price. Here’s how iPhone screen repair service prices stack up from the major providers.

iPhone Screen Repair Providers

Apple, Best Buy, and Staples have unified policies and pricing across the U.S. However, uBreakiFix and Batteries Plus Bulbs determine pricing and source parts depending on location. Check with your local provider before scheduling a repair.

Apple uBreakiFix Staples Best Buy Batteries Plus Bulbs Price From $129.00 From $79.99, depends on location From $29.99 From $129.00 From $69.99, depends on location Authorized Apple Service Provider Yes No No Yes No Apple parts Yes Depends on location No Yes No In-home repairs No Yes, costs $30 No No No Mail-in repairs Yes Yes No No No Repair Warranty 90 days 90 days 1 year 90 days 6 months

iPhone Screen Repair Costs

The pricing below is accurate as of February 23, 2021 (doesn't included taxes). For uBreakiFix and Batteries Plus Bulbs, pricing will vary by location and whether you choose to use Apple parts.

Apple uBreakiFix.com Staples Best Buy Batteries Plus Bulbs iPhone 5 and 5s $129.00 $79.99 $29.99 $129.00 $69.99 iPhone SE (1st gen) $129.00 $79.99 $29.99 $129.00 $79.99 iPhone 6 $129.00 $89.99 $69.99 $129.00 $79.99 iPhone 6 Plus $149.00 $99.99 $79.99 $149.00 $89.99 iPhone 6s $149.00 $109.99 $109.99 $149.00 $89.99 iPhone 6s Plus $169.00 $129.99 $119.99 $169.00 $99.99 iPhone 7 $149.00 $129.99 $129.99 $149.00 $99.99 iPhone 7 Plus $169.00 $149.99 $139.99 $169.00 $119.99 iPhone 8 $149.00 $129.99 $139.99 $149.00 $119.99 iPhone 8 Plus $169.00 $139.99 $149.99 $169.00 $129.99 iPhone X $279.00 $199.99 $229.99 $279.00 $189.99 iPhone XR $199.00 $189.99 $159.99 $199.00 $149.99 iPhone Xs $279.00 $249.99 $229.99 $279.00 $199.99 iPhone Xs Max $329.00 $269.99 N/A $329.00 $289.99 iPhone 11 $199.00 $199.99 N/A $199.00 $189.99 iPhone 11 Pro $279.00 $379.99 N/A $279.00 $379.99 iPhone 11 Pro Max $329.00 $419.99 N/A $329.00 $399.99 iPhone SE (2nd gen) $129.00 $149.99 N/A $129.00 $109.99 iPhone 12 mini $229.00 $349.99 N/A $229.00 N/A iPhone 12 $279.00 $399.99 N/A $279.00 N/A iPhone 12 Pro $279.00 $399.99 N/A $279.00 N/A iPhone 12 Pro Max $329.00 $439.99 N/A $329.00 N/A

Can you repair your iPhone screen for free?

Apple provides a one-year warranty for defects like bad pixels (not if you dropped your phone and cracked the screen) and many major credit cards will automatically double that warranty. So, if your screen is defective, it’s worth bringing your device into an Apple Store or an Authorized Apple Service Provider to see if you can have your screen repaired for free.

Will your phone insurance provider give you the best deal on screen repair?

If you have AppleCare+, a plan you may have purchased through your carrier, or coverage from a third-party insurance provider, you may have a small deductible or no cost to repair your iPhone screen. For instance, Apple charges $29 for screen repairs (up to two claims per year), SquareTrade charges $149 per claim, and Best Buy’s Geek Squad Protection Plan has no deductible for most claims.

Do you need to use an Authorized Apple Service Provider for iPhone screen repair?

Authorized Apple Service Providers are repair services that Apple has approved to make repairs. If your phone is under warranty and you do not use an Authorized Apple Service Provider, you will void your warranty. We do not recommend voiding your warranty. However, if your phone is not under warranty, it may make financial sense to go with a third-party repair service.

To find an Authorized Apple Service Provider, go to Apple Support and follow the prompts to create an appointment for iPhone screen repair. You will see a list of nearby Authorized Apple Service Providers. In addition to Apple Stores, this includes Best Buy stores, many carrier stores, and select third party repair services.

Do you need to use Apple parts for screen repair?

Whenever possible, it is best use Apple parts to ensure reliability. However, repair services do provide warranties on their repairs. For instance, Staples has a generous one-year warranty on repairs. So, if you have an older iPhone, it may make financial sense to use a less expensive repair provider that uses third party parts.

