How to Check Your Amazon Gift Card Balance

Most Amazon gift cards come with the amount printed on the physical card or in the eGift card that came in your email. But if you don’t know the amount on an unredeemed Amazon gift card or want to see how much is left on an Amazon gift card that you’ve already redeemed, there are ways to find out.

How to check the balance on an Amazon gift card

When you redeem an Amazon gift card, the money is applied to the gift card fund that stores the value of all of your Amazon gift cards. Here's how to check the balance on your Amazon gift cards.

To check the balance of your Amazon gift cards on your computer:

Go to Amazon.com In the upper right, select “Account & Lists” and then “Account” Select “Gift cards”

On this page, you will see your “Gift Card Balance” and your “Gift Card Activity”. In the “Gift Card Activity” section, you can see all gift cards that have been claimed and when gift card funds were applied to purchases.

To check the balance of your Amazon gift cards on your phone:

Open the Amazon app Select the menu icon in the lower right (the three bars) Scroll down to the “Payments” section and select “Manage gift card balance”

On this page, you will see your “Gift Card Balance” and your “Your balance activity.” In the “Your balance activity” section, you can see when you claimed your gift cards and when you used gift card money to make a purchase.

Once you have money in your gift card fund, Amazon will automatically use the gift card balance for your purchase. So when you're shopping, you don’t have to remember to use your Amazon gift card (unlike using Visa or Amex gifts cards on Amazon). If you want to save your gift card funds for specific purchases, you can opt out of using your gift card money. In “2 Choose a payment method” when checking out, uncheck the box next to “Use your gift card balance.”

How to check the balance on an unredeemed Amazon gift card

Amazon will not let you check the gift card balance on an unredeemed gift card. You have to either call Amazon customer service (or have Amazon customer service call you) or redeem the gift card.

To redeem your Amazon gift card on your computer:

Go to Amazon.com In the upper right, select “Account & Lists” and then “Account” Select “Gift cards” Select “Redeem a Gift Card” Enter your gift card number in the “Enter claim code” box and select “Apply to your balance”

To redeem your Amazon gift card on your phone:

Open the Amazon app Select the menu icon in the lower right (the three bars) Scroll down to the “Payments” section and select “Manage gift card balance” Select “Redeem another gift card” Enter your gift card number in the “Enter claim code” box and select “Apply to your balance”

Once you have redeemed a gift card, you cannot transfer the money to another account.

[Image credit: Amazon gift card via BigStockPhoto, screenshots via Techlicious]