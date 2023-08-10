How to Hide Photos on iPhone

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you’re interested in hiding photos saved on your iPhone from prying eyes, Apple makes it easy with a Hidden folder in the Photos app. When you move pictures and videos to the Hidden folder, they won’t appear in your Photos Library or albums when you hand your phone over for someone to see your latest vacation photos. But you’ll still have easy access to them.

In the past, the Hidden folder was just a separate place to store your photos – it wasn’t locked. With iOS 16, your Hidden folder is protected by Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. (Check to see if your iPhone can run iOS 16.) And you can further protect your photos by hiding your Hidden folder from the Photos app.

How to move photos into the Hidden Album in Photos

Follow these steps to keep your photos hidden from prying eyes.

Launch the Photos app. Ensure you are viewing the Library tab, and then tap Select at the top right of the app screen. Select all of the photos you’d like to hide. Then, tap the Menu button (triple dots in the circle) at the bottom right of the display. From the pop-up menu, select Hide (the eye icon with a line struck through it). Another pop-up menu will appear that prompts you to confirm the action of hiding away your images. Tap the Hide photo option.

All the photos you selected will move to the Hidden album and not appear in the Library or any of your albums. If you want to view your hidden photos, go to the Albums again, scroll down to the Hidden entry, and tap. You’ll need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to gain access to your photos.

If you aren’t prompted for Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode when opening your Hidden album, it’s easy to turn on.

Go to your iPhone Settings. Scroll down to Photos. Tap to open it. Under the Albums section, toggle the option to Use Face ID/Touch ID.

How to hide your Hidden album in Photos

If locking your private photos in the Hidden folder isn’t enough, you can take an extra step to hide the Hidden album from the Photos app.

Go to your iPhone Settings. Scroll down to Photos. Tap to open it. Under the Albums section, toggle off the option to Show Hidden Album (it’s enabled by default).

Now the Hidden album will not appear as an option in Albums under the Utilities section.

How to unhide photos stored in your Hidden Album

It’s simple to unhide photos and have them appear in the Library and any albums where they were previously stored.

Go to the Hidden Album under the Utilities section of the Photos app. Tap Select at the top right of the app screen and choose the photos you want to unhide. Tap Menu (3 dots visible at the bottom right), and select Unhide from the list of options displayed.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, iPhone 13 Mini beside the MacBook via Smartmockups]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.