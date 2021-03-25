How to update an old iPhone

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

While most iPhones can be upgraded to the latest operating system, iOS 14, some are stuck at an earlier generation of the operating system. Apple leaves devices behind when they don't have the hardware that's necessary to smoothly run the new operating system.

Consult the chart below to find out the latest version of iOS that your phone supports. To identify which iPhone model you own, go to Settings > General > About. There you will find the "Model Name" and "Model Number." If you own an iPhone 7 or earlier model, you can also find the model number on by turning over your iPhone and looking at the very fine print on the back.

The Latest Version of iOS by iPhone Model



Devices Latest Version of iOS iPhone (2007), Model number: A1203 iOS 3.1 iPhone 3G (2008), Model Numbers: A1324, A1241 iOS 4.2 iPhone 3GS (2009), Model Numbers: A1325, A1303 iOS 6.1.3 iPhone 4 (2010), Model Numbers: A1349, A1332 iOS 7.1.2 iPhone 4s (2011), Model Numbers: A1431, A1387 iOS 9.3.6 iPhone 5 (2012), Model Numbers: A1428, A1429, A1442

iPhone 5c (2013), Model Numbers: A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 iOS 10.3.4 iPhone 6 (2014), Model Numbers: A1549, A1586, A1589

iPhone 6 Plus (2014), Model Numbers: A1522, A1524, A1593

iPhone 5s (2013), Model Numbers: A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533 iOS 12.4.1 iPhone 12 mini (2020), Model Numbers: A2176 (United States), A2398 (Canada, Japan), A2400 (China mainland), A2399 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 12 (2020), Model Numbers: A2172 (United States), A2402 (Canada, Japan), A2404 (China Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2403 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 12 Pro (2020), Model Numbers: A2341 (United States), A2406 (Canada, Japan), A2408 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2407 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020), Model Numbers: A2342 (United States), A2410 (Canada, Japan), A2412 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2411 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 11 (2019), Model Numbers: A2111 (Canada, United States), A2223 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2221 (other countries and regions)

iPhone SE (2nd generation) (2020), Model Numbers: A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 11 Pro (2019), Model Numbers: A2160 (Canada, United States), A2217 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2215 (other countries and regions)

iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019), Model Numbers: A2161 (Canada, United States), A2220 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2218 (other countries and regions)

iPhone XR (2018), Model Numbers: A1984, A2105, A2106 (Japan), A2107, A2108 (China mainland)

iPhone XS (2018), Model Numbers: A1920, A2097, A2098 (Japan), A2099, A2100 (China mainland)

iPhone XS Max (2018), Model Numbers: A1921, A2101, A2102 (Japan), A2103, A2104 (China mainland)

iPhone X (2017), Model Numbers: A1865, A1901, A1902 (Japan)

iPhone 8 (2017), Model Numbers: A1863, A1905, A1906 (Japan)

iPhone 8 Plus (2017), Model Numbers: A1864, A1897, A1898 (Japan)

iPhone 7 (2016), Model Numbers: A1660, A1778, A1779 (Japan)

iPhone 7 Plus (2016), Model Numbers: A1661, A1784, A1785 (Japan)

iPhone SE (1st generation) (2016), Model Numbers (A1723, A1662, A1724

iPhone 6s (2015), Model Numbers: A1633, A1688, A1700

iPhone 6s Plus (2015), Model Numbers: A1634, A1687, A1699 iOS 14

How to update an old iPhone

There are two ways to update your old iPhone. You can update it wirelessly over WiFi or connect it to a computer and use the iTunes app.

How to update an old iPhone wirelessly

Back up your iPhone. Make sure your iPhone is connected to WiFi and then go to Settings > Apple ID [Your Name] > iCloud or Settings > iCloud. Make sure iCloud Backup is turned on and select "Back Up Now." You'll receive a confirmation when the backup is complete.

Check for and install the latest software. To check for the latest software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Your iPhone will then check for a software update. On the screen, you'll either see your current version of iOS and the message "Your software is up to date," or if your software is not up to date, you'll see the option to "Download and Install."

How to update an old iPhone using your computer

Back up your iPhone. Connect your iPhone to your computer with your Lightning cable. (You may see a message asking for your iPhone passcode or for your to "Trust This Computer." Follow the directions.) On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, launch iTunes. Locate your iPhone in iTunes and click on it. You'll then see an option to "Back Up Now." Click on the "Back Up Now" button, and you'll receive a confirmation when the backup is complete.

Check for and install the latest software. On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes. Then, connect your device to your computer. Locate your device on your computer. Click "General" or "Settings," then click "Check for Update." Click "Download and Update." You may be asked to enter your passcode.

