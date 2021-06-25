Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | REVIEW: RadMission 1 eBike

Use It

author photo

How to Make Live Wallpaper for Your Android Phone

by on June 25, 2021
in Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, Android Apps :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Android phones come pre-loaded with a small selection of live wallpaper choices, but you can also make your own live wallpaper using a video you've shot or creating animation effects with a photo.

Here are the steps to creating your own live wallpaper.

How to make live wallpaper from a video

To make your live wallpaper, choose the video you want to use. Once you have your video, using it for your wallpaper depends on your Android phone manufacturer.

For Samsung phone owners, creating a live wallpaper from a video is easy.

  1. Press and hold on your phone's home screen, and you'll see the option for "Wallpapers" show up in the lower left corner.
  2. Select "Wallpapers" and the "Gallery."
  3. Choose the video you want to use as your live wallpaper and tap on "Done."
  4. If your video is longer than 15 seconds, you will be prompted to trim it. You'll have to tap on the scissors button to trim it. 
  5. Confirm your selection by tapping on the "Set on lock screen" button, and you're done.

3 screenshot of Samsung phone wallpaper selection. From the left, screenshot 1 shows a preview of video and the optin to set on Lock screen. Screenshot 2 shows editing to crop the video to 15 seconds. Screenshot 2 shows the main wallpaper setting screen with options for My wallpapers, Gallery, Wallpaper service and a button to Explore more wallpapers.

If your phone doesn't give you the option to use a video as wallpaper in settings, you'll need to download an app that will install your video as wallpaper. My favorite app is Wallpaper Maker.

  1. Once you install the app, select the "Video" option on the home screen.
  2. After you tap "Video," make sure the "mute" and "loop" options are checked off below "#2 Video."
  3. Then tap "Select Video."
  4. Choose the video you want to use as your live wallpaper and select "Apply." You'll see a preview of your live wallpaper.
  5. At the bottom, select "Set wallpaper." You will have the option of "Home screen" or "Home screen and lock screen." Select one of the options, and you're done. 

Screenshots of Wallpaper Maker apps. Screenshot 1 shows #2 Video and options for mute and loop checked. Screenshot 2 shows videos in All Media available for selection as wallpaper. Screenshot 3 shows the option to set the video as Home Screen or Home screen and lock screen.

How to make live wallpaper from a photo

My favorite app for bringing photos to life is PixaMotion Loop Photo Animator & Photo Video Maker. With the free version of the app, you can choose from a limited number of animated elements and stickers, as well as overlays and camera effects. You can also add motion to your photo with animation tools that enable you to select the area you want to move or stay still. (Tip: When you start creating your photo animation, you'll be given the option to crop your photo. For the best quality, crop your photo to Insta Story.) 

3 screenshots of PixaMotion app. From the left, screenshot 1 cropping image to Insta Story size. Screenshot 2 shows arrow on clouds to animate the clouds and areas colored in pink on buildings to prevent animation. Screenshot 3 shows options to save as video or GIF, resolution from 240p to 4K, and duration, with a save button at the bottom.

When you're satisfied with your animation, you can save it as a video or GIF. For the option to save high-resolution video, as well as access to all of the tools and content, you'll need to upgrade to PixaMotion Plus for $1.99 per month or $6.99 per year after a 7-day free trial, or $9.99 for lifetime access.

Have an iPhone or iPad? Check out my steps to creating live wallpaper for iPhone

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.