How to Connect a Bluetooth Speaker to a TV

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Are you looking to connect your Bluetooth speaker to your TV? Many manufacturers now offer Bluetooth in their TVs, but Bluetooth is far from a standard feature. You will want to check your user manual for Bluetooth and verify that it can connect with speakers (and Bluetooth headphones). Some TVs will only connect with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Below, you will find information on Bluetooth availability on TVs by manufacturer and, for each manufacturer, instructions on how to pair a Bluetooth speaker to a TV. (If you run into trouble pairing, consult our guide to fixing Bluetooth pairing problems.)

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Samsung TV

If your TV came with a Smart Remote, it supports Bluetooth. If you are not sure, you can also check by going to Settings > Sound > Sound Output. There you will be the option for Bluetooth Speaker List if your TV supports Bluetooth. If your TV does not have this menu setup, check your user manual.

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your LG TV

LG has been offering Bluetooth on its TVs for a few years, so check your manual to see if your TV supports it. With your TV powered on, select Settings > Advanced Settings > Sound > Sound Out. Then select LG Sound Sync Bluetooth from the list, then select Detect. Choose your device from the list to pair and select the device you want to pair (your device needs to be in pairing mode for it to appear on the list of available devices).

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your TCL TV

Only some TCL TVs have Bluetooth, so consult your user manual to see if your TCL TV has Bluetooth. If it does, go to Settings > Network & connection > Bluetooth and toggle it to the “On” position. Then select “Pair new device” and select the device you want to pair (your device needs to be in pairing mode for it to appear on the list of available devices).

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Sony TV

Sony XBR series TVs, starting in 2017, support Bluetooth. Check the model support page to confirm whether your TV supports Bluetooth. If it does, use the TV remote to go to Settings > Network & Accessories > Bluetooth. Select “Add device” and select the device you want to pair (your device needs to be in pairing mode for it to appear on the list of available devices).

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Vizio TV

While some Vizio TVs have Bluetooth, it is Bluetooth LE (low energy), which can be used to pair smartphones and tablets. At this time, you cannot pair a Bluetooth speaker with a Vizio TV.

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Hisense TV

Most Hisense TVs do not have Bluetooth, so be sure to consult your TV’s manual. If your TV does have Bluetooth, use the remote and select Menu > Settings > Network > Bluetooth and turn on Bluetooth. Then select the device you want to pair (your device needs to be in pairing mode for it to appear on the list of available devices).

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Fire TV (Toshiba and Insignia models)

Most Fire TVs, both Toshiba and Insignia brands, support Bluetooth. To pair a Bluetooth speaker, go to Home > Settings > Controllers & Bluetooth Devices > Other Bluetooth Devices. Select “Add Bluetooth Devices” and select the device you want to pair (your device needs to be in pairing mode for it to appear on the list of available devices).

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your Roku TV

At this time, you cannot pair a Bluetooth speaker with a standalone Roku TV.

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker to your TV if it doesn't have Bluetooth

If your TV doesn’t have Bluetooth, you can invest in a low-latency Bluetooth transmitter, which plugs into your TV’s audio-out jack (3.5mm headphone jack, RCA jacks, USB or optical). We like the Avantree Audiokast Plus, which can connect up to two devices ($49.99, check price on Amazon).

Using your Bluetooth speaker once it is paired with your TV

Once you’ve paired a Bluetooth speaker with your TV, the audio will default to the speaker unless the speaker is off. You can always go back in through the pairing process outlined above and select your speaker to disconnect it (and it will connect the next time you turn on your TV) or forget it (and you will have to repair the speaker to use it).

[Image credit: speaker with TV via BigStockPhoto]

For the past 20+ years, Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Ten years ago, she founded Techlicious, which serves the role of that tech-savvy friend you can count on to share tips and tricks to get the most out of technology; whether that’s saving time in our hectic schedules, discovering new ways to enjoy our personal interests, or keeping up with the latest technology trends and styles. Before that, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology." Previously, she served as Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.