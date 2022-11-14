3 Ways to Get Free Amazon Shipping Without Prime

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you don't subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can qualify for free shipping if your order is $25 or more – and it ships from Amazon. But what if you don't need $25 worth of stuff? Even then, there are ways to qualify for free or low-cost shipping.

Add filler items

Filler items, as the term sounds, are those you purchase just to fill your online shopping cart to meet a minimum price. Amazon makes it easy for you by letting you search for "add on items under" plus the amount you need. You can also check out SFiller.com, which enables you to search for a product with a maximum value in specific categories and with keywords.

Buy within 24 hours of placing an order that qualifies for free shipping

Under Amazon's Extended Free Shipping policy, you can enjoy free shipping on orders for 24 hours after placing an order that qualifies for free shipping. The items in your new order must be shipped by Amazon and to the same address as the qualifying order, but there is no minimum purchase amount.

Purchase lightweight items from Amazon Marketplace sellers

Many small, lightweight items don’t cost much to ship, and Amazon Marketplace sellers often offer them with free shipping to get more orders. You'll find these offers in the "New from" tab under the price and in the "Other Sellers on Amazon" section below. Items will often be more expensive than Amazon and take longer for delivery, but when you factor in the $5.99 shipping that Amazon charges, it can end up being less expensive to buy from the Marketplace seller. Just make sure to check out the reputation of the seller. You can check their reputation by clicking on the "New from" box.

Join an Amazon Household

Do you know someone with an Amazon Prime account? Amazon Prime members can share their benefits with you by adding you to their Amazon Household. When you join an Amazon Prime member's Household, you'll receive free 2-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. Check out my story on How to Share Your Amazon Prime Benefits with Someone Else for Free to find out more.

Updated on 11/14/2022 to reflect new Amazon free shipping policies

