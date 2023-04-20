Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Get $550 Off One of Our Favorite Fully-Autonomous Robotic Mopvacs

by on April 20, 2023
in News, Blog, Hot Deals :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The truth about most robotic mopvacs is that they need a fair amount of human assistance. After each use, you must empty their tiny dustbins and wash their mop heads. But last year, with the Ecovacs Robotics Deebot Omni X1 ($1,549) and Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra ($1,399), a new class of fully-autonomous robotic mopvacs emerged that could run for up to a month on their own. Our hands-on testing found that both did an excellent job cleaning. And now the Deebot Omni X1 is on sale on Amazon for $999 – $550 off! 

Ecovacs Deebot Omni X1 with the mopvac in the base station.

The Deebot Omni X1 has 5,000Pa of suction, one of the highest in a robotic vac, and two spinning mop pads for best-in-class scrubbing power. When the Deebot Omni X1 is done cleaning, its attractive base recharges the mopvac, empties the dustbin, and washes the mop head so it's ready to go for its next run. 

The mopvac works fully autonomously on hard floors, mopping and vacuuming in one run. When it "sees" carpeting, the Deebot Omni X1 will avoid those areas when the mop head is attached, so it doesn't drag a web mop over your carpeting. And you can still have the mopvac to vacuum your carpets if you remove the mop pads. 

If you're looking for a set-it-and-forget-it solution to cleaning your floors, the Deebot Omni X1 is a hot deal. 

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Ecovacs Robotics]


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Love getting helpful tech tips? Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.