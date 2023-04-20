Get $550 Off One of Our Favorite Fully-Autonomous Robotic Mopvacs

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The truth about most robotic mopvacs is that they need a fair amount of human assistance. After each use, you must empty their tiny dustbins and wash their mop heads. But last year, with the Ecovacs Robotics Deebot Omni X1 ($1,549) and Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra ($1,399), a new class of fully-autonomous robotic mopvacs emerged that could run for up to a month on their own. Our hands-on testing found that both did an excellent job cleaning. And now the Deebot Omni X1 is on sale on Amazon for $999 – $550 off!

The Deebot Omni X1 has 5,000Pa of suction, one of the highest in a robotic vac, and two spinning mop pads for best-in-class scrubbing power. When the Deebot Omni X1 is done cleaning, its attractive base recharges the mopvac, empties the dustbin, and washes the mop head so it's ready to go for its next run.

The mopvac works fully autonomously on hard floors, mopping and vacuuming in one run. When it "sees" carpeting, the Deebot Omni X1 will avoid those areas when the mop head is attached, so it doesn't drag a web mop over your carpeting. And you can still have the mopvac to vacuum your carpets if you remove the mop pads.

If you're looking for a set-it-and-forget-it solution to cleaning your floors, the Deebot Omni X1 is a hot deal.

[Image credit: Ecovacs Robotics]