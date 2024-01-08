Samsung Music Frame: Where Sound Meets Art

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

In 2017, Samsung introduced the Frame TV, which looks like a work of art when not in use, and the product line has been a resounding success. So, it makes sense that Samsung is now looking to expand The Frame line into audio products. With The Music Frame, announced at CES 2024, you get the same hidden-in-plain-sight experience: a speaker cleverly concealed behind a picture frame.

The Music Frame is impressively powerful as a speaker, delivering 120 watts from its two woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-drivers. (We could not effectively evaluate the sound quality during the demo at CES due to ambient noise.) You can use it alone or pair it with other Music Frames for stereo or surround sound through the SmartThings app. And, of course, it works beautifully with The Frame TV or any other Samsung TV that supports Q Symphony technology. With Q Symphony enabled, the TV takes on the center channel while the Music Frames provide the side and rear channels of sound.

The Music Frame’s photo frame unclips from the approximately 14- by 14-inch base. You take your photo, slip it into the large white mat, and it will be securely held in place. While we couldn't confirm the dimensions, it looks like the Music Frame will accommodate images up to 8- by 8-inches.

Since the frame, itself, is a separate component, you’ll be able to easily swap picture frames down the line as you change your décor. For now, the Music Frame is available in white, but more color and material options are expected in the future.

The Music Frame is expected to ship this spring. Pricing was not available at press time.

