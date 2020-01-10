Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: CES 2020 | Browse the Web Anonymously | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls

Top News Stories

author photo

Amazon Expands Alexa Capabilities in Cars and More at CES

by on January 10, 2020
in CES 2020, News, Health and Home, Home Safety & Security, Travel & Entertainment, Car Tech & Safety, Blog :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Alexa is everywhere in tech: there are now hundreds and millions of Alexa-fueled products, from 9,500 different brands, in consumer’s hands. With content from A-list producers like Apple, Disney and YouTube — all available on Amazon streaming products — it’s impossible to deny how this powerhouse has seeped into every pore of the industry and our lives.

So what is Amazon doing with Alexa next? At CES, Amazon announced the voice assistant is coming to more cars, more TVs, more speakers, more computers, and just about any other tech product you can think of.

Amazon’s most interesting new initiative is bringing Fire TV to cars, starting with with BMW and Fiat Chrysler. Alexa has been available in cars for a while — it’s already built into many models, and Alexa support can be added with many auto accessories  — but this is more. Fire TV Edition for Auto will add Alexa voice control but also a Fire TV touch-screen interface with offline viewing, perfect for keeping kids entertained on long (or short) drives. And ordinary Alexa support is coming to more cars, including Lamborghini’s Huracab Evo range. If you have Alexa already, you’ll soon be able to take advantage of new features, like paying for gas at Exxon Mobile stations (via Amazon Pay) by just saying “Alexa, pay for gas” at the pump.

And for home security, Amazon has improved its Ring lineup. A new Control Center is coming to the Ring app, making it easier to manage your devices control your security and privacy settings from a central dashboard. Amazon has gotten into hot water for Ring privacy issues recently, and the Control Center may be a step in the right direction.

There are new products, too, with indoor and solar-powered outdoor lighting to make sure you never come home to a dark house. These lights may be a hard sell for those of us who have already invested in smart lights from Philips Hue or other manufacturers, but their easy integration with Amazon products will appeal to Ring-owners. There’s also a the Ring Access Controller Pro that can open electronically controlled gates and a beefed up line of Ring X Line cameras for professional installers. The new smart lights and access controller are available now, but the X Line will be available later this year.

[Image credits: Amazon]
 



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose