Prime Day's Hottest Home Tech Deals: Air Fryers, Robot Vacuums & More

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to score big savings on home tech essentials. Whether you're looking for a powerful air fryer, a reliable robot vacuum, or a high-performance blender, these deals offer incredible value. I’ve personally tested some of these products, and with discounts up to 69% off, now’s the best time to grab them at their lowest prices ever. Here are my favorite Prime Day deals on home tech.
Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner (and Mop): $359 (69% off)
The Roborock Q7 Max+ combines vacuuming and mopping features in one device, offering efficient cleaning across your entire home. While it’s last year’s model, the 69% discount makes it a fantastic deal for those seeking a high-quality mopvac at an unbeatable price.
Get the deal on Amazon: $359 instead of $869 – lowest price ever
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3554) Robot Vacuum: $249 (40% off)
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO offers a great entry into the world of robot vacuums with its self-emptying bin and advanced mapping technology. If you’ve been considering a robotic vacuum, now is the perfect time to grab one with 40% off, making home cleaning easier than ever.
Get the deal on Amazon: $249 instead of $420 – lowest price ever
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: $329 (23% off)
The Dyson Supersonic is still one of the top hair dryers, with fast drying times and heat control technology that helps protect hair from damage. With 23% off, it’s a great opportunity to splurge on a luxury hair dryer that delivers salon-quality results.
Get the deal on Amazon: $329 instead of $429 – lowest price ever
Typhur Dome Air Fryer: $298 (40% off)
The Typhur Dome Air Fryer uses advanced air-frying technology for perfectly crispy, evenly cooked food without the need for excess oil. After using it for months, I can confidently say it's worth the price for its quality and convenience. With 40% off, it’s an excellent time to invest in this premium kitchen gadget.
Get the deal on Amazon: $298 instead of $499 – lowest price ever
nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender: $75 (42% off)
The nutribullet Pro+ is a powerful personal blender with 1200 watts of blending power, making it ideal for smoothies, shakes, and more. I use mine regularly and love how easy it is to use and clean, and now with 42% off, it’s a great deal for anyone looking for a fast, efficient blender.
Get the deal on Amazon: $75 instead of $129 – lowest price ever
[Image credit: Roborock]