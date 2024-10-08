Prime Day's Hottest Home Tech Deals: Air Fryers, Robot Vacuums & More

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to score big savings on home tech essentials. Whether you're looking for a powerful air fryer, a reliable robot vacuum, or a high-performance blender, these deals offer incredible value. I’ve personally tested some of these products, and with discounts up to 69% off, now’s the best time to grab them at their lowest prices ever. Here are my favorite Prime Day deals on home tech.

Roborock Q7 Max+ robotic mopvac

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner (and Mop): $359 (69% off)

The Roborock Q7 Max+ combines vacuuming and mopping features in one device, offering efficient cleaning across your entire home. While it’s last year’s model, the 69% discount makes it a fantastic deal for those seeking a high-quality mopvac at an unbeatable price.

Get the deal on Amazon: $359 instead of $869 – lowest price ever

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3554) Robot Vacuum: $249 (40% off)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO offers a great entry into the world of robot vacuums with its self-emptying bin and advanced mapping technology. If you’ve been considering a robotic vacuum, now is the perfect time to grab one with 40% off, making home cleaning easier than ever.

Get the deal on Amazon: $249 instead of $420 – lowest price ever

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: $329 (23% off)

The Dyson Supersonic is still one of the top hair dryers, with fast drying times and heat control technology that helps protect hair from damage. With 23% off, it’s a great opportunity to splurge on a luxury hair dryer that delivers salon-quality results.

Get the deal on Amazon: $329 instead of $429 – lowest price ever

Typhur Dome Air Fryer: $298 (40% off)

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer uses advanced air-frying technology for perfectly crispy, evenly cooked food without the need for excess oil. After using it for months, I can confidently say it's worth the price for its quality and convenience. With 40% off, it’s an excellent time to invest in this premium kitchen gadget.

Get the deal on Amazon: $298 instead of $499 – lowest price ever

nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender: $75 (42% off)

The nutribullet Pro+ is a powerful personal blender with 1200 watts of blending power, making it ideal for smoothies, shakes, and more. I use mine regularly and love how easy it is to use and clean, and now with 42% off, it’s a great deal for anyone looking for a fast, efficient blender.

Get the deal on Amazon: $75 instead of $129 – lowest price ever

[Image credit: Roborock]