ANGEL Launches Smallest Whole Home Water Purification System at CES

In an industry where innovation is as essential as the resource it purifies, ANGEL's launch of the Space Master Whole House Water Solution at CES 2024 has set a new standard in home water purification systems, garnering a world record for the world’s smallest whole house water purification system.

According to ANGEL Vice President, Mr. Zhao Kai, "The Space Master represents a new form in whole house water purification systems."

The Space Master Whole House Water Solution is not just about its compact size. It integrates a whole-house high-volume water purifier with a Mini softener, significantly enhancing whole-house water softening. Underscoring how these whole-home systems can not only purify but also enhance the quality of our water, offering many additional benefits for your home.

The decision to showcase at CES reflects ANGEL's ambition to bring its products to the US market. According to an ANGEL spokesperson, the company plans to bring the Space Master Whole House Water Solution to the US in April, following its launch in China. Other products from ANGEL will come later, including the T3 Countertop RO Water Dispenser and Intelligent Five-Step Tea Infusing Machine.

Looking towards the future, ANGEL says it plans to continue its trajectory of innovation. The focus will be on health functionality, miniaturization, and intelligence, such as intelligent IoT connectivity. This approach mirrors a broader trend in the consumer technology sector, where the integration of smart technology and user-centric design is becoming increasingly important.

As the world increasingly focuses on sustainability and efficient use of resources, products like the Space Master Whole House Water Solution are poised to play a crucial role in shaping how we interact with one of our most vital resources – water. ANGEL's announcement is a signal that the future of home water purification is here and is more compact, efficient, and technologically advanced than ever.

[Image credits: Angel, Josh Kirschner for Techlicious]