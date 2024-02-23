If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you need this charger

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Are you constantly juggling chargers for your multiple Apple devices? The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station offers a compact, reliable solution to power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Its sleek design and fast charging capabilities make it easy to keep all your devices powered, both on your desk and on the go.

What is notable about the MagGo 3-in-1 is both its ability to charge three devices at once and the speed at which it does so. Thanks to its Qi2 technology, your iPhone can reach 20% battery in just 15 minutes, while your Apple Watch gets a 47% boost in half an hour. This means less time tethered to the charger and more time enjoying your devices.

The design of the MagGo 3-in-1 caught my attention for its minimal visual impact and travel-friendly size. It's as small as a deck of cards when folded and weighs only 6.9 ounces, making it an ideal companion for your adventures. Its understated design ensures that your devices look neat and organized while charging.

One of my favorite features is the adjustable MagSafe charging pad, which allows you to use your iPhone hands-free while it charges. I can see using it for FaceTime calls and productivity apps vertically. Or, rotate your phone to a horizontal position, and it transforms into a smart display and alarm clock using iOS 17's StandBy Mode.

The package includes a carry case, a 40W charging brick, and a 5-foot USB-C cable. This setup is particularly beneficial for iPhone 15 owners, offering an option for faster, wired charging and reducing the number of chargers you need to pack. You could even use it to charge your MacBook Air.

Available in white and black for $109.99, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a complete charging solution that will complement your mobile lifestyle.

