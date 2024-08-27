This Pint-sized Battery-Powered Projector is Perfect for Small Spaces

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The beauty of a portable projector is that you can set up a big-screen TV just about anywhere. Anker’s new Nebula Capsule Air ($349) takes portability to a new level as the smallest Google TV projector, weighing 22.9 oz and measuring 5.5 inches tall, slightly taller than a soda can. While its size is important, what makes the Nebula Air particularly interesting are the accessories that make it simple to use, whether it needs to stand in the middle of the room, sit on a table, or hang on a wall.

The Capsule Air is designed for casual viewing in small spaces, whether you're streaming through the built-in Google TV platform or plugging in a device through the HDMI/USB-C port. It’s a 720p HD (not Full HD) projector that’s rated to display images at up to 100 inches, though the company recommends 60 inches max for the best image quality. With 150 ANSI lumens of brightness, you’ll need to use it in a darkened room – no outdoor viewing unless it’s nighttime. And the built-in speakers output 5W, so you’ll want to sit close if you’re watching a movie or connect it to a Bluetooth speaker. Its built-in 34Wh battery lasts up to 2 hours per charge, but you can always plug it into a 45W or higher portable charger, like the Anker 737 Power Bank. If you want 1080p Full HD resolution, Dolby sound, and a larger, brighter image, there are better projectors, like the Air’s slightly bigger and more expensive sibling, the Capsule 3 ($499).

For most people, the big selling point of the Capsule Air will be its setup flexibility. You can choose from three mounting accessories. The Capsule Air Snap-on Base ($19) enables you to angle the projector up to 30 degrees for the best image placement on a wall or screen. The base is magnetic, so you could install it in one location and easily grab the projector and go. The Capsule Power Bank Tripod ($129) provides between 8.5 and 33.1 inches of additional height and provides a tilt of up to 90 degrees. It also has a built-in 34Wh battery, which doubles the battery life. Finally, there’s the Gimbal Stand ($49), which provides 360-degree angle adjustment so you can project anywhere – including the ceiling for a view of the digital stars.

The Capsule Air will be available in black and white on August 29th for $349 on seenebula.com. If you purchase it before September 29th, you’ll receive a free Power Bank Tripod.

[Image credit: Anker]

