How to Get In-Ear Headphones to Fit Properly

Even the best in-ear headphones, or earphones, can sound awful and quickly become uncomfortable if they're too loose, too tight or aren't seated well in your ear. So get the most out of your earphones by following these tips to getting the proper fit.
1. Choose the right size and material for your eartip
The key to a proper earphone fit is using the right size ear tip. So try the various sizes of foam and silicon tips that come with your earphones. Foam tips are more forgiving for size differences, so are a good option for hard-to-fit ears.
For comfort and a better fit, you can also buy specialized tips. Comply makes Sound Isolation Plus tips in S, M and L designed to block out sound ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon), a 2-pair pack of Sport Pro tips with SweatGuard to keep our sweat and debris ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon) in S, M or L, and a 3-pair pack of Comfort Plus tips ($21.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon) in S, M and L. If you're not sure of which style is right for you, you can pick up a Variety Pack with a pair of each type of eartip ($17.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon).
Also, one ear may be slightly larger than the other, so you may need to use a different size tip for each ear. Before you invest in new tips, check the fit with the tips that come with your headphones to see if you'll more than one size.
2. Seat the eartip firmly
To get the best sound, you need to seal your ear canal with the eartip. So simply pushing an eartip into your ear often isn't enough to create a proper seal. Try gently pulling on the outer rim of your ear to ease the tip into a comfortable position. You should notice a drop in ambient noise when the tip is seated correctly. And when you're listening to music, you'll notice more range, especially bass.
3. Secure the tip for sports
Getting headphones for working out to fit well is particularly tricky. The constant pulling on the eartip as you move can loosen even well-inserted eartips.
Try looping the cable that connects them behind your head and around the top of each ear. For eartips that are angled to fit in the ear canal, place the side marked “L” in your right ear and the side marked “R” in your left ear. Some headphones, like those made by Shure are designed to be worn this way, so check before swapping sides.
Make sure to use any stabilizers that may have come packed with the earphones. These plastic pieces basically wedge the eartip into place to keep it from wiggling as you move. You can also try a generic stabilizer, like the BudLocks Earphone Sport Grips ($9.95 on FarEndGear, check price on Amazon and make sure you buy them from FarEndGear). And for Apple Airpods and Earpods, there are EarBuddyz 2.0 ($11.95, check price on Amazon) you can attach to help them stay in place. If you prefer a hook, there's also the Earbudi for Apple Earpods and AirPods (starting at $9.99, check price on Amazon).
If you don't like the idea of stabilizers, but are worried about losing you AirPods, you can try GOGOSODU Compatible Airpods Strap ($11.95, check price on Amazon). It's a silicone sports neckband with straps that attach to your Airpods, so you won't lose one if it falls out. It's also handy when you want to pop out your AirPods for a few minutes.
If your earphones come with eartips that have double or triple flanges, you may find they stay put better than the regular tips. And check to see if your earphones are compatible with Comply Sport Pro tips with SweatGuard ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon), which prevent slipping when you exercise and moisture from getting in your earphones.
You can also try anchoring the headphone cable to your shirt with a clothing clip so it doesn't flop around as much. I like Bud Button, a magnetic cord holder ($9.99, check price on Amazon) that anchors your earphone cord to your shirt. You can use it for Bluetooth or regular headphones.
Updated on 7/17/2020 with new products
[Images: woman jogging with headphones via BigStock, Techlicious, EarBuddyz]
Just received an iPhone 5
From Dot on February 15, 2013 :: 1:07 pm
Just received an iPhone 5 ans actually hate the earphone that came with it. They hurt my ears sooo much, I needed to go back to my older pair.
Do you know of any way, I can do anything with them so I can wear them?
For a more comfortable fit,
From Suzanne Kantra on April 04, 2014 :: 2:51 am
For a more comfortable fit, you can try the EarSkinz EarPod Covers ($10.95 on Amazon). I’ve used the version for the EarBuds and the thin plastic cover is soft and comfortable.
earbuds advice
From Sam Negri on February 18, 2018 :: 5:13 pm
I have some Bose sports earbuds (wired) that have been most uncomfortable. I noticed you suggested putting the L in the right ear and the R in the left. I do not understand the logic but I have to say, it made a huge difference.
Mine hurt my ears too
From Matt on May 06, 2014 :: 9:08 am
Make sure that they are in the right ears, for me that was the problems
You have...
From Mike on December 15, 2017 :: 8:18 pm
...more than one right ear???
hurt ears sooo bad
From JC Mac on December 29, 2017 :: 10:34 pm
I have the same problem and I am not happy that we paid good big money for a high end product and the only recourse is not a company solution like options for a better fit BUT to spend more $ for after market fixes from a new string of companies that figured out the OEM feels consumer issues with fit does not effect the overall sales after market companies see the problem and the $$opportunity. ..
Reason
From Bee on November 22, 2018 :: 6:04 pm
Hello JC, they are more expensive due to the quality of sound - not the fit. it’s better to research more into the product you’re buying before doing so (especially with expensive ones).
as such you would be better off not trying to refund the earbuds, but instead, opt for one of the options listed above - refunding perfectly fine earbuds is kinda a waste of time and money since you don’t usually get the full price back (for using them before).
Better Reason
From VoiceOfLogic on April 17, 2019 :: 9:12 pm
if they don’t fit or sit properly or comfortably in the ear, who gives a shit about the quality of sound? that doesn’t make sense!
if I can’t have the headphones on, there is no quality. the quality is pointless, cuz none of us can wear it.
i hate this new Headphone design. it started with Apple, and now with Samsung and everyone else… can’t I just buy one pair of earbuds, with the old fashioned silicon cushion that goes into my ear, and not the weird ones that fit outside the inner ear? who designed this?