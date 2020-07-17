Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Use It

author photo

How to Get In-Ear Headphones to Fit Properly

by on July 17, 2020
in Phones and Mobile, Headphones, Music and Video, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101 :: 32 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Even the best in-ear headphones, or earphones, can sound awful and quickly become uncomfortable if they're too loose, too tight or aren't seated well in your ear. So get the most out of your earphones by following these tips to getting the proper fit.

1. Choose the right size and material for your eartip

The key to a proper earphone fit is using the right size ear tip. So try the various sizes of foam and silicon tips that come with your earphones. Foam tips are more forgiving for size differences, so are a good option for hard-to-fit ears.

For comfort and a better fit, you can also buy specialized tips. Comply makes Sound Isolation Plus tips in S, M and L designed to block out sound ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon), a 2-pair pack of Sport Pro tips with SweatGuard to keep our sweat and debris ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon) in S, M or L, and a 3-pair pack of Comfort Plus tips ($21.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon) in S, M and L. If you're not sure of which style is right for you, you can pick up a Variety Pack with a pair of each type of eartip ($17.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon).

Also, one ear may be slightly larger than the other, so you may need to use a different size tip for each ear. Before you invest in new tips, check the fit with the tips that come with your headphones to see if you'll more than one size.

2. Seat the eartip firmly

To get the best sound, you need to seal your ear canal with the eartip. So simply pushing an eartip into your ear often isn't enough to create a proper seal. Try gently pulling on the outer rim of your ear to ease the tip into a comfortable position. You should notice a drop in ambient noise when the tip is seated correctly. And when you're listening to music, you'll notice more range, especially bass.

3. Secure the tip for sports

woman wearing earphone

Getting headphones for working out to fit well is particularly tricky. The constant pulling on the eartip as you move can loosen even well-inserted eartips.

Try looping the cable that connects them behind your head and around the top of each ear. For eartips that are angled to fit in the ear canal, place the side marked “L” in your right ear and the side marked “R” in your left ear. Some headphones, like those made by Shure are designed to be worn this way, so check before swapping sides.

EarBudi Clips

EarBuddyz

Make sure to use any stabilizers that may have come packed with the earphones. These plastic pieces basically wedge the eartip into place to keep it from wiggling as you move. You can also try a generic stabilizer, like the BudLocks Earphone Sport Grips ($9.95 on FarEndGear, check price on Amazon and make sure you buy them from FarEndGear). And for Apple Airpods and Earpods, there are EarBuddyz 2.0 ($11.95, check price on Amazon) you can attach to help them stay in place. If you prefer a hook, there's also the Earbudi for Apple Earpods and AirPods (starting at $9.99, check price on Amazon).

If you don't like the idea of stabilizers, but are worried about losing you AirPods, you can try GOGOSODU Compatible Airpods Strap ($11.95, check price on Amazon). It's a silicone sports neckband with straps that attach to your Airpods, so you won't lose one if it falls out. It's also handy when you want to pop out your AirPods for a few minutes. 

If your earphones come with eartips that have double or triple flanges, you may find they stay put better than the regular tips. And check to see if your earphones are compatible with Comply Sport Pro tips with SweatGuard ($19.99 on ComplyFoam, check price on Amazon), which prevent slipping when you exercise and moisture from getting in your earphones. 

Bud Button

You can also try anchoring the headphone cable to your shirt with a clothing clip so it doesn't flop around as much. I like Bud Button, a magnetic cord holder ($9.99, check price on Amazon) that anchors your earphone cord to your shirt.  You can use it for Bluetooth or regular headphones. 

Updated on 7/17/2020 with new products

[Images: woman jogging with headphones via BigStock, Techlicious, EarBuddyz]

For the past 20+ years, Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Ten years ago, she founded Techlicious, which serves the role of that tech-savvy friend you can count on to share tips and tricks to get the most out of technology; whether that’s saving time in our hectic schedules, discovering new ways to enjoy our personal interests, or keeping up with the latest technology trends and styles. Before that, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology." Previously, she served as Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.



Discussion loading

gravatar

Just received an iPhone 5

From Dot on February 15, 2013 :: 1:07 pm

Just received an iPhone 5 ans actually hate the earphone that came with it. They hurt my ears sooo much, I needed to go back to my older pair.

Do you know of any way, I can do anything with them so I can wear them?

Reply

avatar

For a more comfortable fit,

From Suzanne Kantra on April 04, 2014 :: 2:51 am

For a more comfortable fit, you can try the EarSkinz EarPod Covers ($10.95 on Amazon). I’ve used the version for the EarBuds and the thin plastic cover is soft and comfortable.

Reply

earbuds advice

From Sam Negri on February 18, 2018 :: 5:13 pm

I have some Bose sports earbuds (wired) that have been most uncomfortable. I noticed you suggested putting the L in the right ear and the R in the left. I do not understand the logic but I have to say, it made a huge difference.

Reply

gravatar

Mine hurt my ears too

From Matt on May 06, 2014 :: 9:08 am

Make sure that they are in the right ears, for me that was the problems

Reply

gravatar

You have...

From Mike on December 15, 2017 :: 8:18 pm

...more than one right ear???

Reply

hurt ears sooo bad

From JC Mac on December 29, 2017 :: 10:34 pm

I have the same problem and I am not happy that we paid good big money for a high end product and the only recourse is not a company solution like options for a better fit BUT to spend more $ for after market fixes from a new string of companies that figured out the OEM feels consumer issues with fit does not effect the overall sales after market companies see the problem and the $$opportunity. ..

Reply

gravatar

Reason

From Bee on November 22, 2018 :: 6:04 pm

Hello JC, they are more expensive due to the quality of sound - not the fit. it’s better to research more into the product you’re buying before doing so (especially with expensive ones).
as such you would be better off not trying to refund the earbuds, but instead, opt for one of the options listed above - refunding perfectly fine earbuds is kinda a waste of time and money since you don’t usually get the full price back (for using them before).

Reply

gravatar

Better Reason

From VoiceOfLogic on April 17, 2019 :: 9:12 pm

if they don’t fit or sit properly or comfortably in the ear, who gives a shit about the quality of sound? that doesn’t make sense!
if I can’t have the headphones on, there is no quality. the quality is pointless, cuz none of us can wear it.
i hate this new Headphone design. it started with Apple, and now with Samsung and everyone else… can’t I just buy one pair of earbuds, with the old fashioned silicon cushion that goes into my ear, and not the weird ones that fit outside the inner ear? who designed this?

gravatar

Thanks ... very helpful

From Mark Trencher on April 04, 2014 :: 11:41 am

Thanks, Suzanne. I just ordered the Earbudi clips; they sound like exactly what I need. Keep uo the good work.—Mark

Reply

gravatar

muito bom

From mauro on April 04, 2014 :: 1:37 pm

onde posso comprara esse fone de ouvido

Reply

gravatar

Translation

From Mike on December 15, 2017 :: 8:20 pm

On the compromised possum is an egg phone

Reply

gravatar

other options

From teejayeff on April 04, 2014 :: 1:53 pm

Check instructables or makezine.com for some ideas on making a custom-fit pair using your buds and some surgical-grade silicone. There’s also a tip for using a single small bead of silicone in the cup area of earbuds that already fit; this creates a semi-custom fit for you, seals against noise relatively well, and don’t flex around much.

My best fit so far is with the Bose earbuds, not cheap though. These have a fitting just like the BudLocks, helping keep them in place and still very comfortable.

Reply

Bose earbuds

From Manny on December 31, 2018 :: 3:33 pm

Which bose earbuds mate? And can you use say the bose “winged” or what youre reffrring to on the sennheiser wireless?

Reply

gravatar

Clip is the best way

From Imran Hunzai on November 24, 2014 :: 5:59 am

Clip is the best way if buds don’t settle.

Reply

gravatar

Millimeter size PLEASE!

From Mel Fee on July 15, 2015 :: 6:16 pm

WITH ALL THE REIEWS AND SUGGESTIONS, THERE IS NOT ONE MENTION OF MILLIMETER SIZE.  SMALL XSM, XXSM, ETC.DOES NOT CUT IT.
I just put a “small” pill in my ear; it fit. Size of the pill?  10mm. Now, that was easy. But I still don’t know which headset, buds, whatever to buy.
Am I clear here?

Reply

gravatar

👍

From Shawn on December 22, 2015 :: 8:24 am

+1 for standardized mm. It’d be like buying a new pair of shoes. You’d learn your size like shoes or pants.

Reply

Getone

From Sky Du on October 09, 2015 :: 5:30 am

I also bought the same watch as long as a $9.99 in Getone APP

Reply

gravatar

Best Headphones Under $50

From The Sound Fusion on April 23, 2016 :: 9:58 am

Thanks, Suzanne. I just ordered BudLocks Earphone Sport Grips after your recommendation and it seems like the buyers are happy after having them. Thanks for great info. Keep it Up.

Reply

gravatar

Well most of the time

From BrownLee on October 12, 2016 :: 12:01 am

Well most of the time you just need to seal your ear canal with the eartip to get the best sound. Simply pushing an eartip into your ear often isn’t enough to create a proper seal. Try gently pulling on the outer rim of your ear to ease the tip into a comfortable position. I just found these tips too at http://headphonesunboxed.com. After I read one of their articles, I personally tried and noticed a drop in ambient noise when the tip is seated correctly. And when you’re listening to music, you’ll notice more range, especially bass. Try it.

Reply

gravatar

What should I do

From Omni Gonach on December 09, 2016 :: 8:42 am

I have ear buds and the right one fits perfectly and never loosens but the left one just wont stay in and I’m wearing them right right in right ear left in left ear.I’ve tried the rap around the top of the ear trick but that doesn’t work.And I dont know what to do.Have any suggestions

Reply

gravatar

Switch the ear sides.

From BlazingFennekin on August 14, 2017 :: 5:58 am

I don’t know if the title says it but when you wrap the earbuds over top put the right on the left and the left in the right.

Reply

gravatar

Very useful ... thanks

From Afshin Hoseini on December 10, 2016 :: 2:21 pm

Very useful ... thanks

Reply

gravatar

Nice story title.

From Steve on March 02, 2017 :: 10:36 pm

The first authoritative instruction i read told me to fit them the “right way.”  Your intro works Thank you.

Reply

gravatar

Ear anatomy

From Tsuri on April 15, 2017 :: 1:10 pm

There is a common variation in people’s ears is never discussed but dramatically affects how earphone fit. Check out
https://www.google.com/search?q=ear+structure+and+function&espv=2&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjxsOiX-KbTAhXLx4MKHVd2CEkQsAQIaw&biw=2560&bih=1126#imgrc=GHN6L5SdWeyuLM:

For some people the tragus and the antitragus are flat and form a pocket in which to put the ear piece. The iPhone standard earphone slips right in and stay put. In my case they both stick straight out and I cannot handle the earphones that do not insert into the canal.

Reply

gravatar

a new, individual solution ...

From Tom on May 20, 2017 :: 7:20 am

... is AuricleFits that I just developed. (patent pending)
They are individually produced earbud-adapters, fitting into your ear like an in-ear-monitor but do not touch your ear canal. Thus, you do not hear every step or your breathing. They have a holder for your earbuds keeping them safe in place. Check it our at AuricleFit.com.
All the best,
Tom

Reply

Ear health is important too

From facebook10213162275795932 on May 26, 2017 :: 12:38 pm

Sealing the ear for a couple of hours each day will make them sweat,  but in ear fitted buds will block the flow of air and its possible to get fungal infections or mouldy ears. You’ll know by the distinct damp old towel smell. I wipe the ear gels and buds daily with a quick dry antiseptic and clean entrance to ear daily, drying properly and wiping with a cotton wool (do not insert inside the inner part of the ear canal though) that has a couple of squirts of Caneston spray to prevent candida/fungal infections.

I use the Samsung In Ear type with silicone tips and find the fitted outer part is too large so I trim a minute amount off the outer edge with sharp scissors, then smooth it. But you have to take care you don’t cut too far. The outer gels do get softer, you can try wearing them without your headphones in until they’ve softened a but.

Avoid pulling earphones in and out of ears repeatedly while using as that can cause abrasions and soreness. If I want to pop to the bathroom without my device, I just unplug the earphones but leave them in, tucking the lead away safely. That saves my ears getting rubbed from constantly pulling earphones out.

Reply

gravatar

What about AXUM? finally, someone

From michal on December 23, 2017 :: 2:56 am

What about AXUM? finally, someone is making wireless headphones for RUNNERS!!!! and not just another gaming/Netflix earbuds… to be honest, I really doubt that there’s a better pair of this completely wireless earbuds - can’t wait to get mine https://goo.gl/7d9ir5

Reply

Samsung Level U Pro wireless headphones

From JC Mac on December 29, 2017 :: 10:12 pm

My DNA got me a cute nose with matching sized ears. ..my ears are literally 2.5 inches from top to bottom of the lobes (1 might think freaky small but I am a petite 5’ 4”) the painful issue with ear buds is the cartilage at the canal and the short neck between the hard plastic housing of the speakers and the stem. you can’t find a fix to get to big to fit into too small these ear buds are hard wired

Reply

gravatar

What? Do I have to

From Ben on March 06, 2018 :: 5:43 pm

What? Do I have to pay extra money to be able to use some some not physiological shape headphones? No thanks!

Reply

gravatar

Apple has ceased to be Apple

From Phil W on April 29, 2018 :: 6:50 pm

Steve Jobs would be turning in his grave. This is how Apple operates nowadays: instead of just making great products that work seemlessly, they make products so that in order to fix problems with the first mentioned product you need to buy more products. There is no better example of this then the headphones. Firstly they decide to have no headphone jack but then give you an adapter anyways, which makes the product look broken to begin with. Then they change the standard headphones so don’t fit people’s ears!! Funny how the headphone size hasn’t been a problem for 15 years of Apple headphones until now! Is this a ploy to get us all to buy Beats headphones??

Reply

gravatar

Thanks for the tips!!

From Sue on August 08, 2018 :: 12:58 pm

I just picked up a set of bluetooth wireless ear buds (like Air Pods), and they’re marked “R” and “L” - I tried them in the appropriate ears and they didn’t fit.  Followed your advice and switched them - and they fit!  Weird. 
I have particularly small ear canals and it’s hard for me to find an earbud that fits without falling out or hurting my ears - even the smallest silicone covers for the earbuds tend to make my ears hurt after a while.  So far, this simple little trick seems to work!

Reply

gravatar

Nice Article

From Agware Gideon on January 31, 2020 :: 11:19 am

Thanks for having to write this article. i know a little time was spent and that is why i have decided to appreciate your work. you have really made understanding for me easy. your pictures are brilliant and of good quality.
https://www.techshure.com/meijer-credit-card-application-meijer-credit-card-login-online/

Reply

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose