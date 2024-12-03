Find Your Next Podcast: Apple's Most Popular Shows of 2024

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Looking for your next podcast obsession? Apple just released its Podcasts Top Charts for 2024, giving us a fascinating snapshot of the shows that have dominated our earbuds throughout 2024. The shows on Apple's Top Charts list represent what I consider to be a perfect mix of established favorites and fresh voices. Whether you're looking for your first podcast or adding to your existing rotation, this list offers something for every listening style and schedule.

I recommend trying a few episodes from different genres – you might be surprised by what catches your attention. For more podcast ideas, check out Apple's Top Charts webpage. In addition the overall Top Chart, you'll find Top Charts for new shows, top series, and the most shared shows, among others.

Here’s what makes each of these chart-topping shows worth your time.

The Daily

The New York Times' flagship podcast has revolutionized how we consume daily news. Running about 20-25 minutes each weekday morning, host Michael Barbaro and his colleague Sabrina Tavernise take one critical news story and explore it in remarkable depth. What sets The Daily apart is its intimate interview style and masterful sound design. Rather than rattling off headlines, they weave narrative storytelling with expert interviews and real-time reporting. You'll often hear journalists explain how they uncovered their stories, which adds a compelling behind-the-scenes element. The show has become a morning ritual for millions because it makes complex news digestible and helps listeners feel genuinely informed about important issues.

Crime Junkie

Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat have mastered the art of true crime storytelling with Crime Junkie. Released every Monday, this true crime podcast follows a consistent storytelling format where Ashley narrates cases while Brit acts as the voice of the listener, asking questions we're all thinking. What makes Crime Junkie stand out in the crowded true crime space is its respectful treatment of victims and thorough research. They've developed a unique vocabulary with their audience – terms like "pruppet" for dogs and "full body chills" have become part of fan vernacular. The show avoids sensationalism and instead focuses on clear, factual storytelling. Their "be weird, be rude, stay alive" motto has resonated with listeners who appreciate both the engaging stories and practical safety tips.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Few podcasts have shaped the medium quite like The Joe Rogan Experience. Each episode typically runs 2-3 hours, featuring unstructured conversations that feel like you're eavesdropping on fascinating discussions in someone's living room. What makes Rogan's show unique is its breadth – one day he's talking to a comedian about the craft of standup, the next he's discussing quantum physics with a scientist. The long format allows guests to fully develop their thoughts and often leads to unexpected tangents that wouldn't emerge in traditional media interviews. While sometimes controversial, the show's popularity stems from Rogan's genuine curiosity and ability to make complex topics accessible to average listeners.

Dateline

The podcast version of NBC's legendary true-crime show has found new life in audio format. Hosted primarily by Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, and other Dateline correspondents, each episode presents a comprehensive look at compelling criminal cases. Dateline's decades of journalistic expertise and access to primary sources are what make the show compelling. The production quality is exceptional, featuring original interviews, courthouse recordings, and police interrogation tapes. Listeners particularly appreciate how the show maintains tension while never losing sight of the human elements of each story. The hosts' distinctive narrative styles – especially Morrison's iconic voice – have become beloved by true crime enthusiasts.

Smartless

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes have pioneered a fresh approach to the celebrity interview format where two hosts are surprised by a guest that the third host has invited. This format leads to genuinely spontaneous conversations and authentic reactions. The hosts' natural chemistry and quick wit make every episode entertaining, even when listeners aren't familiar with the guest. What makes Smartless special is how it balances celebrity interviews with genuine friendship and vulnerability. The hosts aren't afraid to poke fun at each other or share embarrassing stories, which makes the show feel like you're part of an intimate conversation among friends.

Huberman Lab

What makes Dr. Andrew Huberman's podcast special is its remarkable ability to translate complex neuroscience into practical advice. Each episode typically focuses on a specific aspect of brain function, physical performance, or mental health. What makes this show particularly valuable is how Huberman combines rigorous scientific explanations with actionable protocols anyone can implement. He's masterful at explaining why certain biological processes matter for our daily lives, whether it's optimizing sleep, managing stress, or improving focus. The show's popularity stems from its perfect balance of scientific depth and practical application.

This American Life

As one of the pioneers of narrative journalism, This American Life has maintained its position as a storytelling powerhouse for decades. Host Ira Glass and his team craft hour-long episodes around themes, usually featuring 2-3 acts that explore different angles of that theme. What makes This American Life exceptional is its ability to find profound meaning in ordinary stories and ordinary meaning in profound ones. The show's signature style – mixing interviews, ambient sound, and careful narration – has influenced countless podcasts. Its enduring popularity comes from its ability to consistently surprise listeners with stories that make them laugh, cry, and think differently about the world.

New Heights

NFL players and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have developed a uniquely engaging dynamic with their weekly sports podcast. What sets New Heights apart is the unique perspective of two active NFL players who happen to be brothers. Their natural sibling dynamic adds authenticity and humor to their analysis of football news and games. The show has gained additional popularity due to Travis's high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, but its core appeal lies in the brothers' genuine football expertise and willingness to share behind-the-scenes insights about life in the NFL.

Up First

NPR's morning news podcast excels at delivering essential news in a concise, 10-minute format. Released every weekday before 6 AM ET, the show covers the three to four most important stories of the day. What makes Up First valuable is its ability to distill complex news into clear, objective reporting without sacrificing substance. The hosts – typically pulled from NPR's roster of experienced journalists – provide context that helps listeners understand why these stories matter. Its popularity stems from its perfect combination of brevity and depth, making it an ideal part of morning routines.

Morbid

Hosted by autopsy technician Alaina Urquhart and hairstylist Ash Kelley, Morbid offers a unique blend of true crime, paranormal stories, and dark history. What draws listeners to the show is the hosts' authentic friendship and their ability to balance heavy subject matter with appropriate humor. Their different backgrounds provide interesting perspectives – Alaina often adds medical insights while Ash asks questions from a layperson's viewpoint. The show has built a devoted following because it combines thorough research with engaging banter, making dark subjects more approachable while still treating them with appropriate gravity.

Podcast of the Year for 2024: Hysterical

Today, Apple announced Hysterical as its Podcast of the Year for 2024, and I think it's well worth a listen. Hysterical, which is a seven-part investigative series that debuted in July 2024, captivated listeners with its exploration of a mysterious illness affecting high school students in upstate New York. The show's creator, Dan Taberski, draws unexpected parallels between this local story and the Havana syndrome – a mysterious set of symptoms including headaches, dizziness, and cognitive issues that affected U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide starting in 2016. By connecting these seemingly unrelated events, Taberski creates a compelling narrative about how collective experiences and unexplained phenomena can affect any community.

