Apple’s Secret iOS 18 Security Update Makes iPhones Safer Than Ever

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your iPhone to iOS 18, stop dithering. Apple quietly implemented a new security feature for iOS 18 that makes it harder for thieves to break into your phone if it’s stolen.

The feature, which doesn’t have an official name, takes advantage of how your iPhone encrypts data. When you first set up your device, your phone creates encryption keys that are used to encrypt all your data. When you unlock your phone, the encryption keys are loaded into your phone’s memory so you can decrypt your data. As long as you don’t shut down or reboot your phone, those encryption keys stay in your phone's memory and can be retrieved to decrypt your phone.

And that's the problem. Because with the latest hacking tools available to law enforcement and (potentially) others – such as Magnetic Forensics Graykey decryption box – these keys can be used against you to access your data without unlocking your device.

However, when you shut down your phone, the encryption keys are removed from your phone’s memory. And Apple is leveraging that fresh boot state to make it harder for anyone to hack into your phone by automatically rebooting your phone if it has been inactive for 72 hours.

You’ll know that your phone has rebooted if you can’t log in with your Face ID or Fingerprint ID – just your PIN code. There is no warning that your phone is about to reboot, so anyone hacking it won’t have any notice they’re about to lose easier access to your device.

There’s no downside to auto-rebooting for iPhone owners. Most apps autosave whatever you’re working on. And, let’s be real. When was the last time you took a three-day break from your iPhone on purpose? I can't remember being separated for more than a few hours, much less a few days.

This new inactivity timer feature is only available for iOS 18. So, take the time to upgrade your iPhone and make sure your device is protected.

Suzanne Kantra founded Techlicious 15+ years ago and has been covering consumer technology for more than 20 years. She was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology," and served as Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.