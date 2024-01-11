The Best Gaming Laptops of CES 2024

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Every year at CES we see a slew of exciting new laptops as all the major manufactures roll out their latest models. And the most powerful laptops are often designed for gamers, who need high-powered processors and the best graphics cards they can get…at least in a portable setting.

NVIDIA didn’t roll out any new mobile video cards this year, so the graphical updates in the latest laptop models aren’t as extreme as they could be. Instead, this year’s trend seems to be screens, with many gaming laptops showing off OLED and Mini LED displays with high refresh rates and better HDR support. Beyond that, most of these systems have been upgraded to the latest Intel 14th Gen (Meteor Lake) processors, and several have gotten a visual facelift.

But if you haven’t been able to keep up, here are our favorite gaming laptops from CES 2024:

Most Powerful: MSI Titan 18 HX

The latest MSI Titan, the Titan 18 HX, is a monstrous 18” laptop that’s kitted out with absolutely everything a gamer could want. It has a 4K Mini LED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate powered by an RTX 4090 GPU and the latest Intel Core i9 processors. The build also features a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, a popular feature amongst gamers that’s rare in laptops, and a unique lit-up RBG touchpad. It’s look that you’ll either love or hate.

Processor: 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX

14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX RAM : Up to 128GB DDR5

: Up to 128GB DDR5 Screen : 18” 4K Mini LED, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified

: 18” 4K Mini LED, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Storage : Up to 4TB SSD

: Up to 4TB SSD Weight : 7.94 pounds

: 7.94 pounds Price : Starts at $4,999

: Starts at $4,999 Available: Now

Best Display: Razer Blade 16

The Razer Blade 16 has the most impressive screen of any gaming laptop we’ve seen. The 16” OLED was made by Samsung, and it has an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and strong HDR performance with VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR certifications. You can also equip the system with a stunning 96GB of RAM and 8TB of storage – though you can expect to pay well above the starting price for those upgrades.

Processor : 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX (Meteor Lake)

: 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX (Meteor Lake) RAM : Up to 96GB DDR5

: Up to 96GB DDR5 Screen : 16” OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, VESA ClearMR 11000 rating and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified

: 16” OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, VESA ClearMR 11000 rating and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Storage : Up to 8TB SSD

: Up to 8TB SSD Weight : 5.4 pounds

: 5.4 pounds Price : Starts at $2,699

: Starts at $2,699 Available: Now

Best Looks: Acer Predator Helios 18

The Predator Helios line received a simple stat bump this year, but Acer has added some interesting cosmetic features to the Predator Helios 18. Like many gaming laptops, it has unique RGB lighting features, with a very interesting lightbar along the hinge that will provide an interesting backlight while you’re gaming. The keyboard is also somewhat customizable: the ever-important WASD keys can be swapped out with mechanical switches that are included in the box, giving those keys a unique feel. For connectivity, the system is also an early adopter of the WiFi 7 standard, which can have up to 60% lower latency than previous versions. And if you want a little less laptop, there’s also a 16” version.

Processor : 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX (Meteor Lake)

: 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX (Meteor Lake) RAM : Up to 32GB DDR5

: Up to 32GB DDR5 Screen : 18” WQXGA Mini LED, 250Hz refresh rate

: 18” WQXGA Mini LED, 250Hz refresh rate GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Storage : Up to 2TB SSD

: Up to 2TB SSD Weight : 7.17 pounds

: 7.17 pounds Price : Starts at $1,999

: Starts at $1,999 Available: March 2024

Most Portable: ASUS Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 doesn’t match the other models on this list for tech specs, but it has plenty of power for most gamers and it’s extremely portable. At only 3.3 pounds and 0.63 inches thick, it’s among the smallest gaming laptops we’ve seen this year. That portability makes it a much better multitasker that’s easy to take to school, work or anywhere else you need to be. With a sleek redesign this year giving it an all-aluminum case, the Zephyrus G14 also doesn’t scream “gaming laptop,” which may make it a bit easier to bring to professional settings.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5

Screen: 14” 3K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, Pantone Validated, G-Sync

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Price: N/A

Available: Q1 2024

[Image credit: MSI, Razer, Acer, Asus]

Elizabeth Harper is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience covering consumer technology and entertainment. In addition to writing for Techlicious, she's Editorial Director of Blizzard Watch and is published on sites all over the web, including Time, CBS, Engadget, The Daily Dot and DealNews.