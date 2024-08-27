We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With tap-to-pay, digital tickets, and rewards cards, there are very few situations in which you need to pull out your wallet. However, you still need your physical driver’s license for ID and age verification. This month, California is joining Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, and Ohio in letting residents add a state-issued driver's license or ID card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. It's a big step toward a future all-digital wallet for Californians.

But there's a catch - Californians still can't actually use their digital licenses for driving. For now, digital licenses and IDs can only be used at participating airports around the US (including certain terminals at LAX and SFO) and a small group of California retailers. Ironically, California state government agencies and law enforcement aren't accepting the state's own digital ID.

California residents will have to join the pilot program to receive a mobile driver’s license (mDL) for your digital wallet. The program is open to the first 1.5 million who sign up (out of a population of 39 million), so act on it soon if you want to join. To enroll, you need the CA DMV Wallet app and your current license or state ID. The app works on iPhone 6s series or later or an Android phone running Android 8. Once you have your digital license, you can load it onto your Apple or Google wallet.

Read more: Are RFID-Blocking Wallets Worth It?

With a digital driver's license or state ID, your information is encrypted and stored locally on your device. Like your credit cards, you'll need to unlock your digital ID with a biometric scan to use it. Your digital ID is a QR code that contains your information, so there's no need to hand over your device to "show" your ID.

It’s disappointing that digital IDs are taking so long to fully roll out, but it’s encouraging to see a big state like California taking steps to advance their program.

Read more: 7 Steps You Should Take Immediately When Your Phone is Stolen

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, iPhone mockup via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.