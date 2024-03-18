Combat Spring Allergies: Save 38% on This Top-Rated Air Purifier

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Spring has sprung, but for many, so have seasonal allergies. Pollen levels are rising, and indoor air quality can be even worse than the outdoors. A high-quality air purifier is a great way to keep the air in your home clean and breathable, even for those suffering the worst allergy symptoms.

Right now, you can save 38% on the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH, a top-rated, powerful, and quiet air purifier designed to improve indoor air quality.

I tested the Coway Airmega Icon, a larger model with a furniture-like design, and I found it worked effectively and quickly and was easy to maintain. The Airmega AP-1512HH has the same purifying ability in a much smaller, portable design. Here's why it's so effective:

Four-stage purification

The Airmega AP-1512HH has a four-stage filtration system, including a HEPA filter, a deodorizing activated carbon filter, and a washable pre-filter. It tackles dust, pollen, mold, pet dander, smoke, odors, and more. With CADR ratings of Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft., you can be confident in its cleaning power.

Coverage for medium-sized spaces

This model is ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 361 square feet. Its refresh rate is about 12.5 minutes for the whole room, which meets the air exchanges per hour recommended by the EPA. If you have bad allergies or serious air quality issues, you need this high rate of air exchange. If you don't have acute needs, you can get away with using the product in slightly larger spaces.

Real-time air quality monitoring

The Airmega AP-1512HH automatically senses changes in air quality and adjusts accordingly. There is no more guesswork about when to crank up the purifier, and you won't be left with loud fan noises when your air is cleared of burnt toast and bacon. After 30 minutes of no pollution, the fan will stop.

Whisper-quiet operation

This purifier operates at a decibel range of 24-53dB. At 24dB, you'll barely know it's on, and even at its maximum power (53dB), you can still carry on a conversation.

Highly rated

The Airmega AP-1512HH receives high marks from professional reviewers and consumers alike, receiving an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on over 25,000 reviews.

If you're in the market for an air purifier, you can't go wrong with the compact and powerful Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. Regularly priced at $229, it's now available for just $141.

