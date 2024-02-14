Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

You Can Now Customize Your Galaxy S24 Display with New Color Controls

by Suzanne Kantra on February 14, 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 models

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 models – the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra – boast upgraded displays with an intense 2,600 nits peak brightness, perfect for outdoor viewing. However, the displays at their brightest can be tiring for extended use. So when Samsung shipped the Galaxy 24 models, the displays were calibrated with a more “natural” look. People weren’t happy with Samsung’s tuning. So, Samsung is addressing this with a software update rolling out this month, offering enhanced display customization tools.

Read moreSamsung's AI Features Shine in the Galaxy S24 Lineup

The software update grants users more control over their display experience. After installing the latest Samsung software update when it rolls out on February 22nd, check out the new "Advanced settings" for your display. You will find new controls for white balance (using red, green, and blue sliders) and overall vividness. If you prefer eye-popping, vibrant colors, you can now fine-tune your Galaxy S24's display to your preferences.

Samsung Galaxy S24 settings menu showing the controls for vividness and white balance. On the left, the vividness is turned down, on the right, the vividness is up half way.

[image credit: Samsung]

Topics

News, Phones and Mobile, Cell Phones, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.