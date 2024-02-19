Power Outage Survival Kit: This EcoFlow Power Station is Now $400 Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Staying connected and powered up is not just a convenience these days; it's a necessity. Whether you're an avid camper, a remote worker, or simply preparing for emergency situations, the 2016Wh EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is a versatile and robust portable power solution. With a new sale price of $1,199, you're now getting a 23% savings from the $1,599 retail price.

With its 2016Wh battery, the DELTA Max 2000 can keep essential devices and appliances running smoothly during power outages. For instance, it can power four lights, a fan, your router, a laptop, smartphone, and your refrigerator for up to 12 hours. Its quick charge capability means you can fully charge the battery in just 1.8 hours, a feature particularly useful when preparing for incoming storms. Plus, its ability to function as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) adds an extra layer of reliability, ensuring you're never left in the dark.

If you have something to run or charge, you will find an outlet or port for it on the DELTA Max 2000. Equipped with four 230V outlets, which share 2,400W (5,000W surge) of output, and an array of USB ports, including two 100W USB-C PD ports, the DELTA Max caters to a wide range of charging needs.

The unit also excels in safety and durability, with built-in protection modes including overcurrent, overload, and temperature controls. For users looking to extend the unit's utility, additional EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max Extra Batteries can be purchased ($1,099 for another 2048Wh battery), allowing for an expanded power reserve.

While the DELTA Max 2000's price point is on the higher end, its fast charging, high capacity, and broad utility spectrum justify the investment for those in need of a robust portable or backup power solution. And with its sale price of $1,199 ($400 off), it's a great time to buy.

[Image credit: EcoFow]