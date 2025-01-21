Elehear Beyond Are OTC Hearing Aids Designed to Do More

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The Elehear Beyond over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids offer something different in a market that’s quickly filling up with options. Since the FDA cleared the way for OTC hearing aids in 2022, people with mild to moderate hearing loss have been able to choose from a growing variety of devices. For someone buying their first hearing aid, the number of choices can feel overwhelming. The Elehear Beyond stands out because it doesn’t just amplify sound – it includes features designed to tackle real-life challenges, like tinnitus and language barriers, that others simply don’t offer.

With Beyond, Elehear built on the foundation of its earlier model, the Alpha Pro, which we reviewed positively for its excellent noise reduction and ease of use. The new Beyond’s design is compact, lightweight, and discreet. Each hearing aid weighs only 4.8 grams and offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you’re in a hurry, a 15-minute charge gives you six hours of use. The hearing aids also pair easily via Bluetooth with iOS and Android devices, so you can stream music, take phone calls, and use the Elehear app to customize settings to your liking.

At its core, the Beyond does the basics really well. It features AI-powered noise reduction, cutting background noise by up to 24dB, and directional focus technology that helps zero in on important sounds in front of you while filtering out distractions. Elehear’s VOCCLEAR® technology boosts speech clarity by 17% in noisy environments – a big plus if you’re trying to hold a conversation in a crowded space.

Setting up the Elehear Beyond is designed to be simple and user-friendly. The companion app (available for both Android and iOS) includes a built-in hearing test that creates a personalized hearing profile based on your specific needs. This allows users to fine-tune their devices right from the start. Additionally, Elehear offers free audiologist assistance during the setup process to ensure everything is properly adjusted, making it a reassuring choice for first-time users.

While the earlier Alpha Pro set a solid standard, the Beyond takes things further with features you won’t find in most OTC hearing aids.

Finding peace with tinnitus masking

Tinnitus – that constant ringing or buzzing in your ears – can be a real nuisance. The Beyond tackles this problem with a tinnitus masking feature you control through the app. You can choose from 20 different soundscapes, like ocean waves or rainforest sounds, to create a calming background that helps drown out the noise. Whether you need it to relax, focus, or sleep better, this feature gives you a way to manage tinnitus when you need it.

Real-time translation for global conversations

One of the Beyond’s helpful features is real-time translation. Using AI, the hearing aids can translate live speech into multiple languages, making them incredibly useful for travelers or anyone navigating multilingual situations. Going on your next cruise to Sicily? Elehear has you covered.

A strong case for Elehear Beyond

While plenty of OTC hearing aids focus on the basics, the Beyond stands out for offering solutions to everyday challenges. Whether it’s helping you manage tinnitus, making conversations clearer in noisy settings, or breaking down language barriers, these hearing aids are designed to do more. At $399, the Elehear Beyond is priced competitively, especially considering the advanced features it packs in. For first-time buyers looking for more than just amplified sound, it’s a strong contender.

[Image credit: Elehear]