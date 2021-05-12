Tech Made Simple

Fake Copyright Infringement Warnings Used to Spread Ransomware

by on May 12, 2021
in News, Computers and Software, Computer Safety & Support, Blog :: 14 comments

Recently, Techlicious received a handful of posts in our comment section claiming that one of our images is violating copyright. We take copyright very seriously, so these posts immediately got my attention. But what I discovered could have actually been much worse – there was no copyright issue, it was all a ruse to trick us into installing a ransomware trojan that could have significantly disrupted our business.

Fortunately, I'm very familiar with how to recognize malware and scams, in general. But it would be easy for someone who isn't technically sophisticated to be fooled by these hackers and put their company's systems at risk.

Here are a couple of examples of the posts we received in the Techlicious comments [with Google Site URL removed]:

Hi!

My name is Jessica.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Check out this document with the links to my images you used at www.techlicious.com and my earlier publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Best regards,
Jessica Martin

and

Hi there!

This is Melangelle and I am a qualified photographer and illustrator.

I was baffled, to put it nicely, when I came across my images at your website. If you use a copyrighted image without an owner's permission, you must know that you could be sued by the owner.

It's not legal to use stolen images and it's so mean!

Check out this document with the links to my images you used at www.techlicious.com and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my legal copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself: 

https://sites.google.com/view/[redacted]

If you don't delete the images mentioned in the file above during the next several days, I'll file a  to your hosting provider letting them know that my copyrights have been severely infringed and I am trying to protect my intellectual property. 

And if it doesn't help, trust me I am going to take it to court! And I won't give you a prior notice again.

On first blush, that sounds pretty scary and is likely to get many site owners to click on the link to learn more about the details of the accusation. When you do, you will be served a webpage with a link to file with your "copyright infringement evidence."

Scam page showing File 'Copyright Infringement Evidence' is ready for downloadYour download should begin automatically. Didn’t work? Try downloading again. Download my file

In the version of the scam we received, the download is a .zip file containing a javascript (.js) file called "Copyright Infringement Evidence.js". I ran the file through Virus Total and it came back as a backdoor trojan – identified as js.Trojan.Cryxos.5779 and JS/Kryptik.BXN – that can be used to install ransomware and other malicious programs. Only 8 of the 61 malware scanning engines in Virus Total picked this up (BitDefender, Emsisoft, eScan, ESET-NOD32, FireEye, GData, MAX, NANO-Antivirus), meaning it currently has a high chance of slipping through most antimalware protection.

Screenshot of Virus Total results from scanning the Copyright Infringement Evidence.zip file showing only 8 of 61 scanning engines recognizing the ransomware: BitDefender, Emsisoft, eScan, ESET-NOD32, FireEye, GData, MAX, NANO-Antivirus

While this ransomware attack was directed against Techlicious through site comments, I can easily see the same attack method being attempted through email [EDITOR'S NOTE 5/13/21: readers are reporting in the comments below that the hackers are submitting these attacks through site Contact Us forms, as well.]. So it's an important reminder to be especially cautious when downloading any files from unknown third-parties or sites, and never try to open any file with an extension of .js or .exe unless you know exactly what it is and where it came from. To learn more, read our 5 tips to protect yourself against ransomware.

If you've received a similar message (on your site or via email), please post in the comments below [with the malware URL redacted] so others will find it when doing a Google search and avoid the risk of having their systems compromised.

[Image credit: Smartphone on keyboard via BigStock Photo, screenshots via Techlicious]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. Before founding Techlicious, he was the Chief Marketing Officer for Inform Technologies, a start-up provider of semantic technology to media companies. Prior to Inform, Josh was a SVP and Managing Director in the financial services industry. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students.



We got 2 so far

From Karla Pincott on May 12, 2021 :: 8:21 pm

We’ve had 2 attempts from these hackers through our site’s Contact system. They were pretty much identical, except for the person’s name:

My name is Jennifer.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Check out this document with the links to my images you used at https://aus01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http://www.cis.org.au/&data=04|01|jblack@cis.org.au|[redacted] and my earlier publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it now and check this out for yourself:

https://aus01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https://sites.google.com/view/nffhu49vheodjjw/drive/storage/s/files/download?h=015263394338774263&data=04|01|jblack@cis.org.au|[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

similar message ransomware attack

From Carles on May 13, 2021 :: 3:58 am

My name is Linda.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at www.heorfy.com and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Linda Harper

Same, but by Tammy, with date at the bottom

From Kyra Hinton on May 13, 2021 :: 8:47 am

Subject: Attn: www.kyrahinton.com DMCA Copyright Infringement

Message: Hello!

My name is Tammy.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at www.kyrahinton.com and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it now and check this out for yourself:

<<<<removed Google drive link here>>>>>>

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Tammy Hensley

05/13/2021

I received the same fake DMCA takedown notice

From Byron on May 13, 2021 :: 10:18 am

Hey everyone.  I run a blog documenting my history going through the Intelligence Community (IC) hiring process with the U.S. government.  This is my blog: bannedfromintel.wordpress.com

I received a fake DMCA takedown notice today as well I have copied the exact email, unedited, below.  The link in the email that points to a Google Drive folder is blank.  There are no files there and I was not promoted to download any files.  I suspect the files were removed.

——————————-

Full Name: Carter

Email: Carterphoto588@hotmail.com

Comment: Hi!

My name is Cheryl.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at bannedfromintel.wordpress.com and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/mf28dh2v9920d/drive/storage/s/files/download?fileID=[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Cheryl Carter

05/12/2021

Your website: http://subdio


Time: May 13, 2021 at 12:45 am
IP Address: 73.13.20.234
Contact Form URL: https://bannedfromintel.wordpress.com/contact/
Sent by an unverified visitor to your site.

Copyright infringement notice via email

From Ian on May 13, 2021 :: 10:40 am

We got a virtually identical email via our web site contacts page:

Hello there!

My name is Juan.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Check out this document with the links to my images you used at www.abelon.com and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/t48hgkjd499fhs/drive/storage/d/files/download?d=[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Juan Ojeda

05/13/2021

I received the same fake notice

From Chelsea on May 13, 2021 :: 12:00 pm

I got one this morning. I googled some lines from the email and this article came up. Posting what I received here:
———————-
My name is Tania.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at www.toprightpixel.com and my earlier publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/t48hgkjd499fhs/drive/storage/d/files/download?h=[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Tania Ortega

05/13/2021

Did this come in through comments?

From Josh Kirschner on May 13, 2021 :: 12:11 pm

Hi Tanya,

Did this come in through your site comments or Contact Us feature?

Best,
Josh

Thanks

From Ian on May 13, 2021 :: 12:15 pm

Sorry, I should have also said thanks to Josh for posting this article and doing the digging, it saved me a chunk of time trying to figure out exactly whether this was real or not (though my first instinct was “scam”!)

Reply

Received through Contact Us form on website

From Jasmine on May 13, 2021 :: 2:00 pm

Sent via form submission from <<removed>>

Name: Andrea Jenkins

Email Address: Jenkinsphoto744@yahoo.com

Message: Hello there!

My name is Andrea.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at <<removed>> and my earlier publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

<<removed Google link>>

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Andrea Jenkins

I clicked - How did I not catch this??!?!

From Norrine Burke on May 13, 2021 :: 5:23 pm

Any advice on what to do now?  I am running my anti-virus right now!  Dang it!

Which antivirus are you using?

From Josh Kirschner on May 13, 2021 :: 5:59 pm

Most of the antimalware programs didn’t pick up the variant that was sent to me. It’s also possible you may have another variant that may or may not be picked up by the same group. Which antimalware program are you running?

To be safe, I would disconnect you computer from the internet (no WiFi, no ethernet) and contact your IT department. If it is your personal computer or you don’t have an IT department, I would recommend downloading Bitdefender or ESET (if you’re not already using those), since they both picked up the malware in my case, and run a scan.

Also, backup your important information

From Josh Kirschner on May 13, 2021 :: 8:59 pm

Since there is the potential for ransomware, you should also backup all of your important files/photos/etc. ASAP. If you backup to USB or an external drive, disconnect it after the backup.

Same Scam email received

From LETIZIA on May 13, 2021 :: 6:07 pm

It arrived through aa form from a test website I’m working on…

from:  Kim <mail@######.com>
reply-to:  Kim <Andersonpix548@yahoo.com>
to:  ########
date:  13 May 2021, 02:42

Hello!

My name is Kim.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Check out this document with the links to my images you used at a#######.com and my earlier publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/f003hfk2hfdb2ls/drive/storage/d/files/download?##########1

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.


Best regards,
Kim Anderson

05/13/2021
Phone Number: 17182626106
Service required: alte

Same Scam Email Received Today

From Roberta Cowden on May 13, 2021 :: 9:24 pm

We got a virtually identical email via our web site contacts page:

Hi there!

My name is Deanna.

Your website or a website that your company hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.
Check out this document with the links to my images you used at westerncherokee.co and my earlier publications to obtain the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it right now and check this out for yourself:

https://sites.google.com/view/g03usdlj3hgj343j[redacted]

I believe you have willfully infringed my rights under 17 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damages as high as $150,000 as set forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (”DMCA”) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the removal of the infringing material referenced above. Please take note as a service provider, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act requires you, to remove or disable access to the infringing materials upon receipt of this notice. If you do not cease the use of the aforementioned copyrighted material a lawsuit will be commenced against you.

I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the copyright owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Best regards,
Deanna Hicks

05/13/2021

berge

