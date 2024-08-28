Google Meet Video Calls Get More Engaging & Mobile-Friendly

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google is set to roll out a series of updates to its Google Meet video calling platform, introducing features that promise to make your calls more engaging and easier to use between Android and iOS devices. The new additions, slated for release over the coming months, focus on screen-sharing, taking your calls on the go, and expressing yourself.

Recognizing that showing is often more effective than telling, Google has expanded screen sharing to work between iOS and Android devices. I can see this being useful for sharing vacation photos and collaborating on projects, but there’s another killer app for my household: tech support. Seeing what’s happening on my mother-in-law’s iPhone screen when she can't figure something out on her own is worth a million words.

The other big upgrade is a new "on-the-go" mode. This feature addresses a common problem: what to do when you need to leave your current location but don't want to end an important call. The on-the-go mode allows you to transition from a video call to an audio-only experience with larger, easy-to-use control buttons. This is especially useful while driving (hands-free, of course). And if the call is still going on when you get back to your office, you can switch back to a regular video call.

A fun addition is the introduction of emoji reactions. With a simple tap, you can give a thumbs up, celebrate, or react to jokes. Should make for a fun time in large groups or on calls with young family members.

The new Google Meet features will roll out gradually over the next few months, so watch for it in upcoming app updates. It's worth noting that if anyone on a call is using an older version of Meet, the call will default to the legacy experience.

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.