Google Photos Unleashes Free AI Photo Editing Tools for Everyone

For a long time, Google has reserved its most advanced AI photo editing tools for Pixel phone users and those with a subscription to their Google One service. But now, the company is making these powerful features to all Google Photos users, completely free of charge. Starting this week, Google is rolling out access to a range of cutting-edge editing tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, regardless of your device or subscription status.

Included is one of my favorite tools – Magic Eraser. We've all experienced it – you capture the perfect shot only to discover an unwanted object or person in the background. With Magic Eraser, you can simply tap on the distraction, and voila! It vanishes, leaving you with a clean, professional-looking image, saving you time and effort in post-editing.

Another feature you'll love is Photo Unblur. If you've ever taken a photo that turned out a bit fuzzy or shaky, this tool is a lifesaver. Photo Unblur uses AI to analyze and sharpen your image, bringing out details you didn't even know were there.

Portrait Light is another exciting addition to Google Photos' editing suite. This feature enables you to adjust the lighting on faces in your photos, ensuring your subjects look their best. By adding or balancing light, you can achieve a professional studio effect, enhancing the overall quality of your portraits. In addition, Google Photos is also introducing Sky Suggestions, Color Pop, HDR effects, Portrait Blur, Video Effects, Cinematic Photos, and Collage Editor Styles.

While these new features are free, there are some limitations. If you don’t have a Pixel phone or pay for Google One, you will be limited to 10 “saves” each month. You can apply all the tools and effects you want, but once you save your edited photo, it counts toward your limit. Your device will also need to meet these minimum requirements: 3 GB RAM and Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher. Fortunately, that means most people will be able to take advantage of the new free tools.

In the coming weeks, these new tools will be available in the Edit menu of the Google Photos app. Give them a try. They’re bound to make your pictures look better than ever.

[Image credit: screenshots via Techlicious, phone mockup via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.