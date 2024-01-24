This New iPhone Security Feature Keeps Your Phone Safe from Thieves

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

There’s a new feature in iOS 17.3 to protect your iPhone from theft: Stolen Device Protection. With Stolen Device Protection enabled, a potential thief can’t change key security features on your phone even if they have your passcode, making it hard for a thief to wipe and resell – and giving you time to track it down.

This new security feature locks certain features behind biometric authentication – either Face ID or Touch ID – when you’re away from common locations. That means it will kick in when you’re out at a restaurant for dinner but not when you’re at home or at work. And if a thief carries your phone away, Stolen Device Protection will automatically lock down key security features. Even if a thief saw you enter your passcode or guessed what it was, they wouldn’t be able to access security features that allow them to wipe and resell your iPhone.

Stolen Device Protection will block access to these features without biometric authentication:

Passwords in your Keychain

Payment methods in Safari

Turning off Lost Mode

Erasing all content and settings

Applying for an Apple Card

Viewing Apple Card number

Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions (like transferring money)

Using the phone to set up a new device

Changing security settings on your phone with Stolen Device Protection enabled will also have a security delay, requiring users to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, then wait an hour and authenticate again. That means a thief can’t:

Change your Apple ID password

Sign out of your Apple ID

Update Apple ID account security settings

Add or remove Face ID or Touch ID

Change your iPhone passcode

Reset all settings

Turn off Find My

Turn off Stolen Device Protection

This could be a bit of a hassle if you're on vacation – far away from any of your regular locations – and want to update your security settings or view your passwords. However, it shouldn't be that bad: you'll simply have to do an extra biometric authentication before accessing these things and have an extra delay before you can update security settings. But it's a relatively small price to pay to keep your phone safe from theft.

Bear in mind that this new mode won’t protect everything. If a thief has your passcode, they could still access private data on your phone that is not on the list above (or otherwise protected by an additional authentication method) – so you should always keep your phone secure and keep your passcode private. However, locking the above features behind biometric authentication will stop thieves in their tracks. Without being able to turn off the Find My feature and reset the phone, thieves can’t easily resell the device, and that gives you time to mark the phone as lost so you can track it down.

How to set up Stolen Device Protection

To turn on Stolen Device Protection you must be running iOS 17.3, available now. If you need to upgrade, simply open Settings > General > Software Update and follow the instructions.

Once you’re running iOS 17.3, you also need to have several features enabled for Stolen Device Protection to work properly. There’s a good chance these are already set up to keep your phone secure, but here’s each feature you need to enable (and how to enable it) for Stolen Device Protection:

Two-factor authentication on your Apple ID. Enable this under Settings > your name > Password & Security > Turn On Two-Factor Authentication.

on your Apple ID. Enable this under Settings > your name > Password & Security > Turn On Two-Factor Authentication. A device passcode for your iPhone. Enable this under Settings > Face ID & Passcode or Settings > Touch ID & Passcode.

for your iPhone. Enable this under Settings > Face ID & Passcode or Settings > Touch ID & Passcode. Face ID or Touch ID for your iPhone. Enable these under Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Set Up Face ID or Settings > Touch ID & Passcode > Add a Fingerprint.

for your iPhone. Enable these under Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Set Up Face ID or Settings > Touch ID & Passcode > Add a Fingerprint. Find My for your iPhone. Enable this under Settings > your name > Find My > Find My iPhone.

for your iPhone. Enable this under Settings > your name > Find My > Find My iPhone. Significant Locations, which lets the feature know if you’re in a common location or not. Enable this under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > Significant Locations.

Once you have these features set up, you can turn on Stolen Device Protection with just a few easy taps. Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Stolen Device Protection.

Now your phone – and your personal information – is safer, even if a thief manages to steal both your phone and your passcode.

