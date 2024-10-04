Amazon Brings AI to Its Budget-Friendly Fire HD 8 Tablets

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As AI continues to pop up in just about every new tech product, Amazon is keeping pace by incorporating AI features into its latest Fire HD 8 (12th generation) tablets. These new devices, launching just in time for Amazon Prime Day (October 7-8), undercut even budget Android tablets.

For a limited time through October 9, you can purchase the Fire HD 8 tablets at up to 50% off, with prices starting at $54.99. But they're affordable even at full price (starting at $99.99).

Three AI features are coming to the new Fire HD 8 tablets. Writing Assist enhances your writing by helping you elaborate on your ideas and make style adjustments and grammar corrections. It works across all apps, including Microsoft Word, social media, and email. The Webpage Summaries feature in the Silk browser distills key points from articles, saving you time. The Wallpaper Creator lets you generate unique backgrounds using AI, a fun way to add a personal touch to your device.

These AI features won't just be reserved for the new Fire HD 8. Writing Assist and Wallpaper Creator will be available on older devices, including the Fire Max 11, Fire HD 10 (2023), and Fire HD 8 (2022). The Webpage Summaries will work with even older devices, including the Fire HD 10 (2019, 2021) and Fire HD 8 (2018, 2020).

Read more: How to Reach Amazon Customer Service: A Complete Guide

Hardware-wise, the new Fire HD 8 boasts some upgrades. It now comes with 3GB of RAM standard (with a 4GB option), a 50% increase from the previous generation. This boost in memory should improve multitasking and overall performance. The rear camera has been upgraded to 5MP, allowing for better photo and video capture.

The tablet maintains its 8-inch HD display and promises up to 13 hours of battery life. Storage options include 32GB or 64GB, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

So, should you get the new Fire HD 8? If you're looking for an inexpensive Android tablet, the Fire HD 8, which runs select Android apps, offers a solid value for casual users, families, or those who want a secondary device. Adding AI features at this price point is a smart move by Amazon that keeps it competitive in the budget tablet market.

If you're even considering purchasing the new Fire HD 8 tablets ($99.99, on sale for $54.99), you should check them out now while they are 50% off. The AI features are set to roll out later this month.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.