Lenovo Overhauls the Legion 9i in 2025 With Serious Muscle

Today, at its Tech World 2025 event in Shanghai, Lenovo unveiled its most ambitious gaming laptop yet: the Legion 9i (18”, Gen 10). With a massive 18-inch 4K display, support for up to 192GB of RAM, and a new AI-powered software suite, this year’s model goes well beyond just gaming. It’s built just as much for people making games as those playing them.

The Legion 9i introduces significant upgrades over last year’s model, including a glasses-free 3D display option aimed at 3D designers and game developers. It uses a lenticular lens array and eye-tracking to deliver 3D visuals without the need for special glasses – a trick I’ve seen before in smaller devices, but rarely in a gaming laptop this size. While the 3D display is a nice-to-have feature with niche appeal, it’s the other upgrades that deliver meaningful improvements for everyday use.

You can now configure the 2025 Legion 9i with up to 192GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage (across four slots, including one PCIe Gen 5). That makes it one of the most expandable laptops I’ve seen in the gaming and creator space. Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront cooling system promises to keep all that hardware running cool and quiet, below 48dB even under a combined 280W CPU and GPU load. That’s no small feat, especially with top-end options like Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and NVIDIA’s new RTX 5090 laptop GPU onboard.

There’s also a clear push to support creators with tools that go beyond raw specs. Lenovo’s AI Core chip and AI Engine+ are designed to optimize performance depending on what you’re doing, whether it’s gaming, rendering, or streaming. Legion Space software adds features like Game Coach and Game Clip Master, which use AI to help with skills improvement and content creation. I haven’t tested these features myself yet, but they suggest Lenovo is thinking more broadly about what gamers actually do with their machines.

With a carbon fiber lid that makes each unit unique, a six-speaker sound system, and connectivity that includes dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, Lenovo is clearly trying to differentiate the Legion 9i not just as a gaming laptop but as a premium all-in-one device for anyone who lives in Unreal Engine or Blender. It's expected to arrive in North America this fall, with pricing details still to come.

[Image credit: Lenovo]