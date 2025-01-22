This Kid-Friendly Humidifier is Perfect for New Parents

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Does your home feel like a desert? Winter brings dry air that can sap the moisture from your home, leaving you and your family uncomfortable. The Levoit Sprout Evaporative Humidifier goes one step further than typical humidifiers to create a healthy environment. It doesn’t just release moisture into the air – its integrated air filter cleans the air first, removing dust, pollen, and mold spores. And its kid-friendly design, complete with a built-in night light, makes it a practical and cheerful addition to nurseries and children’s rooms.

I’ve tested countless humidifiers over the years, and I’ve found Levoit’s products to be well-designed and reliable. Their humidifiers are also consistently ranked highly by professional reviewers I trust at Wirecutter and Consumer Reports.

At its core, the Sprout is a well-designed evaporative humidifier that’s easy to use and maintain. I love the fact that the Sprout has a top-fill design. Instead of removing the tank and screwing off the cap on the bottom to refill it, like many humidifiers, you lift the lid on the top and pour water directly into the 3.8-liter tank.

Also, Levoit has clearly listened to parents like me who dread the maintenance that comes with humidifiers. In my experience, it’s easy to turn off your evaporative humidifier and forget about the fact that the wick is wet and can grow mold if left damp. The Sprout addresses this by using an internal fan to auto-dry the filter after each use. It’s also easy to clean the Sprout’s water tank; you can just put it in the dishwasher.

In addition to the basics, the Sprout has a couple of nice-to-have features. The humidity sensor, instead of being built into the humidifier, is a stand-alone device that you can place wherever you want to take your readings. And there is a night light is built-in, which is helpful for nighttime feedings and diaper changes, or late night toddler bathroom runs.

The Sprout can humidify spaces up to 219 sq. feet and operates quietly, with noise levels at a whisper-quiet 20 decibels in its Sleep Fan Mode.

If air purification is a more pressing concern for you, Levoit also makes the Sprout Air Purifier (shown above), which complements the Sprout Humidifier in design and has more advanced air cleaning capabilities. The air purifier has a three-stage HEPA filtration system (instead of the Sprout Humidifier’s single filter) with CADR ratings of 85 for smoke, 90 for dust, and 109 for pollen, making it suitable for rooms up to 135 sq. ft. with 4.8 air exchanges per hour. Five sensors monitor seven key indoor-air pollutants, including PM2.5, VOCs, and CO2. The air purifier is also a multi-function device, including a built-in night light and noise machine.

The Levoit Sprout Evaporative Humidifier is priced at $189.99 (check price on Amazon), while the Sprout Air Purifier is available for $279.99 (check price on Amazon).

