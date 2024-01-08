LG's Signature OLED T TV Vanishes into Thin Air

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Over the years, TV companies have made a lot of attempts to hide your TV so it doesn't impact the design of your room. Most recently, Samsung's immensely popular The Frame TVs turn into digital art when not in use, and LG's Signature OLED R rolls down into an attractive console base.

But LG's transparent Signature OLED T is the most visually impressive to date. When not in use, it is completely transparent, making it capable of being in front of a window or used as a room divider – something you would never do with a standard TV. And when it's turned on, it transforms into a 3D art frame or a 77-inch OLED 4K TV with rich colors and deep blacks.

The demo we got at CES was eye-popping. When viewing the OLED T TV in transparent mode, the picture looks like it's floating in the air. In particular, the aquarium footage 3D effect was incredible. Press a button and a black "contrast screen" rolls up behind the panel, giving the beautiful picture we expect from any LG OLED TV.

Like the OLED M3 TV, which LG introduced at CS 2023, The OLED T uses a Zero Connect box to transmit all of your audio and video wirelessly to the TV from up to 30 feet away. That means you only need to connect and hide a power cable.

With its transparent design, people can place the OLED T in previously unthinkable locations – in front of a window or as a room divider. You'll be able to choose from stand-alone, against-the-wall, and wall-mount options. And you can add floating shelves to one or both sides of the TV for further customization, though the exact style and configuration is still being worked out by LG. My assumption is that anyone who can afford the price of this new TV will also be able to afford whatever custom design applications they desire.

While pricing hasn't been announced for when it comes to market later this year, the LG Signature OLED T will almost certainly come with a premium price tag. To give you an idea, the 65-inch rollable LG Signature OLED R cost $100,000 when it first shipped. For those well-heeled early adopters out there, though, I can see the OLED T being well worth the price.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.