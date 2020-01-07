New LG TVs Let You Shop for Anything You See On Screen

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

LG is looking to change the way we shop. At CES, the company announced a deal with video commerce tech company TheTake to let you instantly shop fashion, tech, household items, accessories and even items for recipes from your TV programming and movies. The new tech will remove your computer or mobile phone from the online shopping equation, letting you buy right from your television. Starting this spring, all 2020 LG OLED, NanoCell and UHD Smart TVs which include the webOS smart TV platform will allow consumers to seamlessly purchase hundreds of millions of products as soon as they see them onscreen.

Before you can buy, the show you’re watching has to support the new tech, but many major networks have already signed up. Dying for one of the Housewives’ sunglasses? Bravo is a participating digital property — as is is Hallmark Channel, Golf Channel and others.

Putting product placement and purchasing in the forefront of the TV experience is nothing new. In 2016, Amazon tried shoppable TV with Style Code Live, a hybrid retail/fashion show which livestreamed an interactive show. It didn’t even need a Prime subscription, a must-have for most of Amazon’s more unique offerings — but it was canceled with no warning approximately a year later.

LG’s deal with TheTake is looking at the experience differently. The new TVs will take advantage of TheTake’s machine learning technology to allow viewers to instantly purchase their choice of products — without even looking away from their TVs.

[Image credit: TheTake]