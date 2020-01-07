Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Problems | Browse the Web Anonymously | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls

Top News Stories

author photo

New LG TVs Let You Shop for Anything You See On Screen

by on January 07, 2020
in CES 2020, News, Music and Video, TVs & Video Players, Blog, Shopping :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

LG is looking to change the way we shop. At CES, the company announced a deal with video commerce tech company TheTake to let you instantly shop fashion, tech, household items, accessories and even items for recipes from your TV programming and movies. The new tech will remove your computer or mobile phone from the online shopping equation, letting you buy right from your television. Starting this spring, all 2020 LG OLED, NanoCell and UHD Smart TVs which include the webOS smart TV platform will allow consumers to seamlessly purchase hundreds of millions of products as soon as they see them onscreen.

Before you can buy, the show you’re watching has to support the new tech, but many major networks have already signed up. Dying for one of the Housewives’ sunglasses? Bravo is a participating digital property — as is is Hallmark Channel, Golf Channel and others.

Putting product placement and purchasing in the forefront of the TV experience is nothing new. In 2016, Amazon tried shoppable TV with Style Code Live, a hybrid retail/fashion show which livestreamed an interactive show. It didn’t even need a Prime subscription, a must-have for most of Amazon’s more unique offerings — but it was canceled with no warning approximately a year later.

LG’s deal with TheTake is looking at the experience differently. The new TVs will take advantage of TheTake’s machine learning technology to allow viewers to instantly purchase their choice of products — without even looking away from their TVs. 

[Image credit: TheTake]



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose